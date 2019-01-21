Decision to sell Ryde Harbour to go under scrutiny

One of Ryde’s Isle of Wight ward councillors, Michael Lilley has been successful in calling-in the delegated decision to sell Ryde Harbour on the open market.

The decision to sell the leaseholder or freehold was made behind closed doors by Deputy Leader and Cabinet member for Resources, Cllr Stuart Hutchinson in late November last year.

Plans slammed

The plans were slammed by residents and now Cllr Lilley has been successful in ensuring the decision goes back to the Scrutiny Committee.

The decision has met the call-in criteria due to :

Inadequate consultation with stakeholders, partners or the public

absence of evidence for decision

decision contrary to policy framework

Public concerns not adequately answered

Cllr Lilley says he wrote to Cllr Hutchinson on 30th December 2018 and received no reply – which is in contravention of Article 16, 4.6.

In addition, he states,

“The delegated decision does not reflect the verbal and written statements by the Cabinet Member for Resources in relation to Ryde Harbour. The published concerns and objections of Ryde Residents have not been adequately answered or made referenced to in particular from Cllr Lilley, Ryde Society and Ryde Town Council.”

The call-in

Full details behind the call-in can be found below. Click on the full screen icon to see larger version.





The delegated decision notice





Image: sidibousaid under CC BY 2.0