Derek Sandy on a mission to spread Christmas cheer (Watch)

Isle of Wight singer Derek Sandy, known across the country for his appearances on Britain’s Got Talent and Come Dine with Me, is determined to spread some cheer this Christmas.

Originally from Trinidad and Tobago, Derek has lived on the Island for nearly 20 years. Last year he was officially made Ambassador of the Isle of Wight by the council and tourism board.

‘Cos it’s Christmas

This morning, through BBC Radio Solent, Derek brightened the morning of many with his single ‘Cos it’s Christmas.

Check out the video below, you never know, it might get you in the mood for Christmas and be a welcome distraction from the difficult year that so many have had to endure, with the loss of loved ones and devastating impact on businesses.