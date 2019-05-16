Derek Sandy made Ambassador of the Isle of Wight

Isle of Wight reggae singer, Derek Sandy, has been officially awarded the title of Ambassador of the Isle of Wight.

The presentation was made during the interval of last night’s full council meeting and saw the leader of the Isle of Wight council present the Britain’s Got Talent star with a framed letter from the council.

Ambassador of the Isle of Wight

Derek was also presented with a lapel pin by Cllr Wayne Whittle and officially made Ambassador of the Isle of Wight, for the fantastic attention he gave to the Island during his performance on the TV talent show.

Cllr Whittle said Derek Sandy had done more for the Isle of Wight in three minutes on Britain’s Got Talent, then anyone else had done for a long time.

Tourism Website almost crashed

Will Myles from Visit Isle of Wight also presented Derek with a specially-made promotional poster, sporting Derek’s face front and centre.

Will explained that the night Derek appeared on Britain’s Got Talent, singing his popular song, Welcome to the Isle of Wight, Visit Isle of Wight’s Website almost crashed, with unique visitors to the site up 200 percent.

Derek: Isle of Wight always on my mind

Derek explained that the Isle of Wight was all that was on his mind when entering the talent competition.

He said he’d come to the Isle of Wight for six months and is still here 17 years later, all due to the love that he’s been shown by Islanders.

Here’s the moment Derek was presented with the many gifts.

Image and video by Megan Baynes, Local Democracy Reporter