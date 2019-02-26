Dinosaur Isle to host Free Family Fun Day

Head to Dinosaur Isle in Sandown this Sunday for a full day of free family fun, lots of activities and displays including IW Bat Hospital, IW Metal Detectorists and Brading Roman Villa.

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

dinosaur isle

This Sunday (3rd March) sees the return of the Free Fun Day at Dinosaur Isle. There will be free entry to the Museum, which is hosting lots of great activities for the kids to enjoy.

Expect a range of activities with Stevie Stegg and Debbie Webb, art with spray-can artist Tony Trowbridge, face painting, model painting, fossil identification, exploring wildlife, bird watching and identification.

There’ll also be displays from the Isle of Wight Bat Hospital, Isle of Wight Metal Detectorists, local fossil collectors, dinosaur sculptures and models, Isle of Wight Heritage and Brading Roman Villa.

Where and when
Head to Dinosaur Isle, Culver Parade, Sandown between 10am-4pm (last entrance 3pm) on sunday 3rd March.

Parking next to the museum is free until 1st April 2019.

Tuesday, 26th February, 2019 1:11pm

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2mmG

Filed under: Island-wide, Sandown, Top story, What's On

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

Be the First to Comment

  Subscribe  
Email updates?
Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*