Dinosaur Isle to host Free Family Fun Day

This Sunday (3rd March) sees the return of the Free Fun Day at Dinosaur Isle. There will be free entry to the Museum, which is hosting lots of great activities for the kids to enjoy.

Expect a range of activities with Stevie Stegg and Debbie Webb, art with spray-can artist Tony Trowbridge, face painting, model painting, fossil identification, exploring wildlife, bird watching and identification.

There’ll also be displays from the Isle of Wight Bat Hospital, Isle of Wight Metal Detectorists, local fossil collectors, dinosaur sculptures and models, Isle of Wight Heritage and Brading Roman Villa.

Where and when

Head to Dinosaur Isle, Culver Parade, Sandown between 10am-4pm (last entrance 3pm) on sunday 3rd March.

Parking next to the museum is free until 1st April 2019.