Nightingale Hotel invited by Lord Pickles to represent Isle of Wight in The Parliamentary Review

The Nightingale Hotel in Shanklin – well known on the Isle of Wight for its distinctive and eye-catching murals – has been invited by Lord Pickles to represent the Isle of Wight in the 2019 Parliamentary Review (what’s that?)

Personal invitation

Owner of the hotel, Dino Joachim, shared the letter he received from Lord Pickles at the end of last year (see below in full). It reads:

“I am writing regarding The parliamentary Review, a series of documents that are based around individual industry sectors. The 2018 documents were introduced by the Prime Minister and contained articles from a range of large orgainsations, SMEs and small niche businesses from across the country. The idea is to share knowledge and best practice in an attempt to raise standards. “I would like the Nightingale Hotel to be one of the representatives for 2019.”



Joachim: “Honoured to represent the Isle”

The letter goes on to explain the Hotel owners, Dino and his wife Arina, would be invited to a gala event later in the year.

Arina and Dino Joachim told OnTheWight,

“We are very honoured to represent the Isle, a place where we not only work but we also call home.”



The Isle of Wight Gothic Circus

The team at the Nightingale Hotel are also behind the Isle of Wight Gothic Circus, a three-day event taking place this Spring bank holiday.

The family-friendly festival being held at Combley Farm (near Robin Hill) will celebrate all things Steampunk, Victorian and Gothic!

See our feature for more details and note that early bird tickets (from £60 each must be bought by 1st March).

