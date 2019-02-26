Nightingale Hotel invited by Lord Pickles to represent Isle of Wight in The Parliamentary Review

The Nightingale Hotel has been chosen by Lord Pickles to represent the Isle of Wight in the 2019 Parliamentary Review. Businesses are asked to share their knowledge and best practice in an attempt to raise standards across the country.

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

Dino and Arina Joachim

The Nightingale Hotel in Shanklin – well known on the Isle of Wight for its distinctive and eye-catching murals – has been invited by Lord Pickles to represent the Isle of Wight in the 2019 Parliamentary Review (what’s that?)

Personal invitation
Owner of the hotel, Dino Joachim, shared the letter he received from Lord Pickles at the end of last year (see below in full). It reads:

“I am writing regarding The parliamentary Review, a series of documents that are based around individual industry sectors. The 2018 documents were introduced by the Prime Minister and contained articles from a range of large orgainsations, SMEs and small niche businesses from across the country. The idea is to share knowledge and best practice in an attempt to raise standards.

“I would like the Nightingale Hotel to be one of the representatives for 2019.”

Nightingale Hotel by AMB Heritage and events Photography
Image: © AMB Heritage and events Photography

Joachim: “Honoured to represent the Isle”
The letter goes on to explain the Hotel owners, Dino and his wife Arina, would be invited to a gala event later in the year.

Arina and Dino Joachim told OnTheWight,

“We are very honoured to represent the Isle, a place where we not only work but we also call home.”

Nightingale Hotel by Not Dead Yet
Image: © Not Dead Yet

The Isle of Wight Gothic Circus
The team at the Nightingale Hotel are also behind the Isle of Wight Gothic Circus, a three-day event taking place this Spring bank holiday.

The family-friendly festival being held at Combley Farm (near Robin Hill) will celebrate all things Steampunk, Victorian and Gothic!

See our feature for more details and note that early bird tickets (from £60 each must be bought by 1st March).

Letter to the Nightingale Hotel from Lord Pickles

Find out more about the Nightingale Hotel by visiting their Website or Facebook Page.

Tuesday, 26th February, 2019 12:08pm

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2mmF

Filed under: Business, Featured, Government, Island-wide, Isle of Wight News, Tourism

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

Be the First to Comment

  Subscribe  
Email updates?
Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*