Don’t fall for food hygiene re-rating scam, says FSA

If you get a call from someone demanding payment for a food hygiene re-rating, report it to the Food Standards Agency.

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) have issued a warning to any person or business who requires a Food Hygiene Rating.

The FSA yesterday tweeted a warning about a scam they are aware of, where “a person is demanding payment for a food hygiene re-rating”.

They warn people to not provide any details to the person and to report it via their Website.

Wednesday, 17th April, 2019 9:51am

