Don’t fall for food hygiene re-rating scam, says FSA

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) have issued a warning to any person or business who requires a Food Hygiene Rating.
The FSA yesterday tweeted a warning about a scam they are aware of, where “a person is demanding payment for a food hygiene re-rating”.
They warn people to not provide any details to the person and to report it via their Website.
Image: Quino Al on unsplash under CC BY 2.0
We've been made aware of a scam in Wales & England where a person is demanding payment for a food hygiene re-rating. Please DO NOT provide any details or make any payments. Find out how to report it here: https://t.co/bLOca7HkuD pic.twitter.com/SDdZ8G8ZMn— FoodStandardsAgency (@foodgov) April 16, 2019
Wednesday, 17th April, 2019 9:51am
By Sally Perry
ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2mGs
Filed under: Government, Island-wide, Isle of Wight News, Top story
Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓