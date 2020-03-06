Don’t miss the first slow fashion session on Saturday

The first meeting of the Slow Fashion Makers group takes place on Saturday (7th March) from 2pm – 5pm at the Ventnor Exchange in Church Street, Ventnor.

The focus of this group is to support and encourage each other towards creating clothes that fit and express our unique style.

First session

As it will be our first get-together, this session will be all about getting to know each other and finding out what each of us wants to achieve.

To break the ice, bring along a garment item that you have already made for a show and tell – we want to know about what worked, what didn’t and what you learned from the process of making.

Beginners welcome

If you are new to sewing and knitting, don’t worry, just bring along some images / garments / patterns that have inspired you to get started and tell us what you’d like to learn / where you want some support.

The long-term plan is to have a mix of talks / demonstrations / practical things we can do in the group (or as a group) and also have time to spend on our own projects. To kick this off we will also be doing a skills and interests survey to gauge what people want to do, learn or can teach.

Get to know each other

How much time this will take will depend on how many of you come along for the first session, so don’t forget to bring some work in progress to stitch / knit as we all get to know each other.

