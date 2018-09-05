Suzanne and Alan share details of these upcoming events. Ed

For the first time in its 24-year history, Heritage Open Days – England’s largest festival of culture and history – will take place over two consecutive weekends in September, 6th-9th and 13th-16th.

This year, in recognition of the centenary of the Universal Suffrage Act, there will be hundreds of events taking place on the theme of ‘Extraordinary Women’.

There are 14 free events listed for the Isle of Wight.

Museum of Island History, Guildhall, Newport

Thursday 6th 10am – 3pm history of the Isle of Wight from fossils to festivals housed in John Nash designed building. Newport Roman Villa

Saturday 8th 11am – 3pm explore Roman history in Newport. St Mary’s Hospital, Newport

Saturday 15th from 10am Island Healthcare Past and Present celebrating NHS70. In collaboration with the County Records Office and Carisbrooke Castle Museum this exhibition shows items relating to Island healthcare. Tours of the St Mary’s hospital site are also planned. St Mary’s Church, Carisbrooke

Saturday 8th 10am-1.30pm Guided walks at church dating back to 12th century. Tours of church interior or churchyard, each hour. St Mary’s offers a range of architectural styles and features. Heritage Steam Railway Havenstreet

Thursday 13th 9.30am-5pm / Friday 14th 9.30am-5pm / Saturday 15th 9.30am-5pm / Sunday 16th 9.30am-5pm A full day’s entertainment- Explore the Train Story Discovery Centre, Shop, Café, play areas and Bird of Prey display. Humphry Repton Bicentenary Walk at St John’s, Ryde

Saturday 15th 2-5pm Start Appley Car Park, Ryde. Walk led by the Isle of Wight Gardens Trust explores the St John’s Estate originally landscaped by Repton and dating from the late 18th century. Walk will finish at St John’s House – now the site of Oakfield Primary School – where there will be an exhibition of children’s work on the landscape of St John’s. Walk- bookable. Celebrating Sandown – PLUTO & the Pavilion-Browns Golf Course, Culver Parade, Sandown

Saturday 15th and Sunday 16th 10am-4pm The Grade 2 Pavilion in Yaverland is a testament to engineering ingenuity including the Pipeline Under the Ocean (PLUTO) that fuelled the D-Day landings. Celebrating Sandown – Recharging the Battery-Sandown Barracks Battery, Talbot Road, Sandown

Sunday 16th 11am-2pm Exploring above, below and around the site of Sandown Barracks Battery and Gardens built to defend Britain against sea-borne attack. Celebrating Sandown – Wild About Wight Heritage Walks-Sandown Library

Thursday 13th 10am-4.30pm Join historian Richard Smout on guided heritage walks celebrating the architecture, landmarks and built heritage of Sandown: 10am Exploring Sandown High Street and Esplanade: 12noon Exploring Lower Sandown and St John’s Road: 2pm Exploring Wilkes Road, Grafton Road and Fitzroy Street: 3.30pm Exploring Sandown High Street and Esplanade. Numbers are limited. Book a place by contacting Claire Hector at claire@vectishousing.co.uk or by calling Vectis Housing reception on 01983 525985. Celebrating Sandown – Browns Golf Course- Culver Parade, Sandown

Friday 14th 10am-4pm / Saturday 15th 10am-4pm / Sunday 16 10am-4pm Celebrity-designed courses and a part in the PLUTO story, Browns Café & Golf Course will be offering a glimpse into its fascinating heritage with displays and the chance for visitors to play the courses. (Bookable) Celebrating Sandown – Wild About Wight Sand Painting Art Workshop-Sandown Library

Thursday 13th 10am-12.30pm (Booking required). Make a snapshot of Sandown using local coloured sands to create your own ‘marmotinto’ sand painting with inspiration from modern day views, heritage images and postcards. St Alban the Martyr Church, St Alban’s Road, Upper Ventnor

Sunday 9th 10.30am-3.30pm A fine example of an Arts & Crafts church in the Basilica style. Built in 1923 it was the late Sir John Betjeman’s favoured church on the Island. Ventnor Heritage Centre, Spring Hill, Ventnor

Sunday 16th 1.30 -4.30pm Explore Ventnor’s fascinating history from the 1800s to today through photographs. DVDs, artefacts and a model railway. Ventnor Winter Gardens Pier Street, Ventnor

Saturday 15th 1pm-5pm / Sunday 16th 1pm-5pm An iconic mixed-use art deco venue in a stunning position on the cliffs overlooking the English Channel. Regular tours will take you behind the scenes where you can hear tales of past productions and interesting happenings.

See the Website for full details and how to book walks etc.

Centenary of Universal Suffrage Act

In addition to these events, although not under the Heritage Open Days banner, the Women’s Institutes of East Cowes and Whippingham have organised an event to celebrate the centenary of the Universal Suffrage Act.

Businesses in East Cowes are taking part and on 15th September there will be a parade around the town starting from the Recreation Ground at 12.45pm.

Image: © Roger Millward