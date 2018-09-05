Isle of Wight Conservative MP, Robert Seely was on his feet yesterday in Parliament, taking the opportunity to steer the discussion from war crimes in Myanmar, towards one of his favourite subjects, Russia – and their recent behaviour with the Syrian Regime.

He said,

“I welcome the Secretary of State [Jeremy Hunt] to his new role, and I welcome his words of assurance that war crimes will not go unpunished in Myanmar, or indeed anywhere in the world. “On the latter point, will he do the same for the Syrian and Russian regimes, which according to Syrian doctors are currently bombing hospitals as priority and primary targets, and will he update me on how we are going to take the Russian and Syrian regimes to the ICC?”

Bercow: “Audacious to the point of extreme chutzpah”

The Speaker of the House, John Bercow responded saying,

“That is audacious to the point of extreme chutzpah.”

He continued,

“Much as I admire the hon. Gentleman’s ingenuity, I am not sure that I altogether salute his cheekiness.”

In full, Bercow said:

“Order. That is audacious to the point of extreme chutzpah. Much as I admire the hon. Gentleman’s ingenuity, I am not sure that I altogether salute his cheekiness. [Interruption.] “Go on”, says the hon. Gentleman from a sedentary position. If the Secretary of State wants to issue one of his brief but eloquent replies, we are happy to hear it.”

Jeremy Hunt responded:

“My hon. Friend should rest assured that we will deal with crimes against humanity wherever in the world they happen.”

Source: TheyWorkForYou

Image: © Parliament Live TV