FB6 out of service due to problems with the prow (again)

The Cowes Floating Bridge has been suspended due to another failure with the prow.
The prow cable has deteriorated, rendering the operation of the west prow unsafe.
The precaution has been taken to suspend the service from 8.30am, whilst the Floating Bridge Technical Officer inspects the problem.
A passenger launch service will be in operation from 9am.
Thanks to Cllr Cameron Palin for the heads-up.
Wednesday, 10th March, 2021 9:04am
By Sally Perry
ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2ojd
Filed under: Cowes, East Cowes, Featured, Isle of Wight Council, Isle of Wight News
Read and contribute to the 3 readers' comments ↓