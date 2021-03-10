FB6 out of service due to problems with the prow (again)

The Cowes Floating Bridge has been suspended due to another failure with the prow.

The prow cable has deteriorated, rendering the operation of the west prow unsafe.

The precaution has been taken to suspend the service from 8.30am, whilst the Floating Bridge Technical Officer inspects the problem.

A passenger launch service will be in operation from 9am.

Thanks to Cllr Cameron Palin for the heads-up.