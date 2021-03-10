FB6 out of service due to problems with the prow (again)

The precaution has been taken to suspend the service. A passenger launch service will be in operation from 9am

The Cowes Floating Bridge has been suspended due to another failure with the prow.

The prow cable has deteriorated, rendering the operation of the west prow unsafe.

The precaution has been taken to suspend the service from 8.30am, whilst the Floating Bridge Technical Officer inspects the problem.

A passenger launch service will be in operation from 9am.

Thanks to Cllr Cameron Palin for the heads-up.

Wednesday, 10th March, 2021 9:04am

3 Comments on "FB6 out of service due to problems with the prow (again)"

alex1

Never has the saying “you can’t polish a t*rd” been more appropriate.

10, March 2021 9:26 am
chausettes

Be a shame if this affected the upcoming election…

10, March 2021 9:29 am
henry

The overall design is faulty, constantly repairing it doesn’t fix this fundamental issue. If simply throws good money after bad.

Idiots!

10, March 2021 9:36 am
