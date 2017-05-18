Find out more about Vikings on the Wight at free talk

Frances shares details of this event taking place at Lord Louis Library. Ed

“Wiht Kings”, a talk by Island historian Neil McDougall, will be supported by an exhibition in the Library in Newport and will take place on Thursday 25th May at 7pm.

Free talk

Neil has spent time in Lord Louis Library researching the role the Isle of Wight played in the Viking history of Britain and will be sharing his findings with the audience.

The talk is free to attend, with refreshments provided, and donations are invited to support the recently established Friends of Lord Louis Library.

Extending the appeal of the library

Chair of the Friends group, Rachel Brown, highlights that events like this are aimed at extending the appeal of the library and encouraging more people to get involved.

“I applaud Neil for dedicating so much of his time researching this subject. “His work goes to show the value of Lord Louis Library to members of the community, and the Friends group has been set up to support that role.”

Get involved

Anyone who wants to know more about the Friends group can come along on the event on 25th May, check out the Facebook page, or pop into the library.

A series of future events at the library are already planned, including a fun day, heritage walk and a quiz night.

