Find out more about Vikings on the Wight at free talk

The Friends of Lord Louis Library are hosting an evening celebrating Viking History on the Isle of Wight.

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

Viking

Frances shares details of this event taking place at Lord Louis Library. Ed

“Wiht Kings”, a talk by Island historian Neil McDougall, will be supported by an exhibition in the Library in Newport and will take place on Thursday 25th May at 7pm.

Free talk
Neil has spent time in Lord Louis Library researching the role the Isle of Wight played in the Viking history of Britain and will be sharing his findings with the audience.

The talk is free to attend, with refreshments provided, and donations are invited to support the recently established Friends of Lord Louis Library.

Extending the appeal of the library
Chair of the Friends group, Rachel Brown, highlights that events like this are aimed at extending the appeal of the library and encouraging more people to get involved.

“I applaud Neil for dedicating so much of his time researching this subject.

“His work goes to show the value of Lord Louis Library to members of the community, and the Friends group has been set up to support that role.”

Get involved
Anyone who wants to know more about the Friends group can come along on the event on 25th May, check out the Facebook page, or pop into the library.

A series of future events at the library are already planned, including a fun day, heritage walk and a quiz night.

Image: mrzeon under CC BY 2.0

Location map
View the location of this story.

Thursday, 18th May, 2017 12:23pm

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2fiz

Filed under: Featured, Newport, What's On

Print Friendly

.

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Add comment

Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*