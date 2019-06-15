Five days of strike action could affect rail passengers

The strike action on South Western Railway starts on Tuesday 18th June and runs to, and including, Saturday 22nd June.

SWR train at a platform

From Tuesday 18th June, some members of the RMT will be starting four days of strike action on South Western Railways.

Island Line will be unaffected by the strike, but there will be a reduced service to London Waterloo from Portsmouth and Southampton, with the line to Bristol completely suspended, as well as Guildford to Aldershot.

Lines affected can be seen in the graphic below (click to see larger version).

Tuesday 18th - Friday 21 June
Saturday 22nd June
A South Western Railway spokesperson said:

“It’s very disappointing that despite having had dates in the diary for what we hoped would be further constructive talks, the RMT union decided to call disruptive strike action over the course of five days. Only this week, we met with the union and agreed to arrange new dates to get around the table and continue those talks. However, they seem insistent on going ahead with their unnecessary strike next week which will impact our customers and colleagues alike. Clearly, they have decided to target popular events such as Royal Ascot with this cynical action which is driven by internal RMT politics.

“The RMT has always said it wanted us to keep the guard on every train which is what we have offered as part of a framework agreement. We want to move the conversation on to how we operate our new trains and take advantage of the new technology on board to benefit our customers. We remain committed to finding a solution that will help us build a better railway for everyone. We will do everything we can to keep customers moving during these strikes but would like to apologise for the disruption this unnecessary action will cause. 

“Passengers are strongly advised to plan their travel in advance as services are likely to be busier than usual because of the strike action. Rail replacement services and ticket acceptance on other bus and rail networks have been organised where possible, whilst fans attending events at Twickenham, Hampton Court, Royal Ascot, and elsewhere, are advised to allow extra time for their travel. 

“Customers will be able to see amendments to their train services, as currently published on our Website, in journey planning systems from tomorrow. Further information on additional main line peak-time services – over and above the amended timetable – will be announced in due course.”

Image: citytransportinfo under CC BY 2.0

Saturday, 15th June, 2019 9:42am

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

2 Comments on "Five days of strike action could affect rail passengers"

sillybilly
I’m no great fan or apologist for SWT Jess but it is not fair to say the service is unreliable as it is not. It can certainly be crowded but an advantage of getting on at Portsmouth is you always get a seat so again not a problem. I go to London 1 or 2 days a week – biggest gripe is train just missing boats because… Read more »
Vote Up10Vote Down
15, June 2019 11:58 am
jess

It’s a sad fact that even without strike action the Portsmouth/ Waterloo service is both crowded and unreliable, and with reluctance it’s something I now avoid. A taxi up and back is more expensive and an ecological disaster but a far more practical experience alas.

Vote Up0-1Vote Down
15, June 2019 11:25 am
