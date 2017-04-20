Floating bridge naming competition postponed ‘Due to the upcoming election(s)’

OnTheWight has been following up with the Isle of Wight council to try and find out why the promised selection of a name for the new floating bridge has been delayed.

They had originally said the best six nominations would go to a public vote and then be announced on 21st April.

However, today the council has said the competition will now be postponed.

They said,

Due to the upcoming election(s), the naming competition for the floating bridge will be postponed. Full details will be circulated at the appropriate time.

Floaty McSadface

Last month, following a several thousand strong petition, the IWC did a u-turn on their veto of the name Floaty McFloatface being allowed in the nominations – something that made national TV news.

Another petition started several weeks ago, to name the floating bridge after the Polish warship – ORP Blyskawica – that defended Cowes and East Cowes during WWII, mysteriously started gaining traction this week.

OnTheWight have asked the IWC what the two election have to do with the naming comp and will update once we hear back.

The new floating bridge is already on the Island and expected to be in service by early May.