Four new exhibitions open at Quay Arts this week

Oh do we have a treat for you this Autumn, not only do we have one new exhibition opening this week… we have four! And with a host of gallery previews, talks and events, there’s plenty to get stuck into this season.

To kick things off this season in the West Gallery we have 10 Years of Wight Architecture by RIBA Architects. The exhibition celebrates the work of eight major RIBA Architects, presenting displays of their most recent commissions, representing quality architectural design on the Isle of Wight, over a decade on from their 2007 exhibition.

The photographs, drawings, models, projections and installations on display are examples of already constructed projects as well as of innovative designs which may one day contribute to the architectural landscape of the Isle of Wight.

Exhibitors include: Elmstone Architectural | HMS Architects | Mitchell Evans Architects | Mattinson Associates | Modh Design | Peter Ferns Architecture | Rainey Petrie Architecture | Wight Architecture.

As architects work mainly in the private sector, it is a design practice very rarely viewed in detail by the public. This exhibition is an opportunity to observe presentations made by eight architectural companies displaying works of design that deal with sustainability, conservation, utilisation of space and renovation.

There will be an opportunity to discuss and meet the architects at the public opening on Sat 6 Oct 2 – 4pm. All are welcome to this free event. 10 Years of Wight Architecture continues till Sat 17 Nov.

Island Buildings Restored

Soon joining this fascinating exhibition are The Isle of Wight Society with their exhibition Island Buildings Restored in the Clayden Gallery.

For 45 years the Isle of Wight Society has been presenting Awards for Conservation of Buildings on the Island to congratulate those owners who have made the effort to “do the job properly”.

These range from massive restoration projects such as Golden Hill Fort, conservation projects at Whippingham Church, extensions at Yarmouth Station, to the restoration of Freshwater Village Pound. Images in this exhibition present how the character of the Island has been carefully maintained, and this includes new builds.

A building must have a use, and so redundant farm buildings have been sensitively restored for new uses. Similarly, redundant churches have been given a new lease of life as accommodation. The exhibition shows just some of the excellent work achieved on the Island by owners, architects, builders and craftsmen since the Isle of Wight Society awarded their first plaque to Brigstocke Terrace, Ryde, in 1973.

Island Buildings Restored opens on Sat 27 Oct and continues till Sat 17 Nov.

Sandy Kendall: Fallen

Before that, we welcome Ryde-based artist, Sandy Kendall with her solo exhibition Falling from the Frame in the Clayden Gallery. Opening on Sat 6 Oct, Falling from the Frame is an exhibition of deconstructed figurative paintings in acrylic and mixed media on cut canvas, exploring the figure – its place in art history, myth and tale.

Join the artist & Quay Arts’ Visual Arts Manager for a FREE informal walk & talk tour of the exhibition in the Clayden Gallery on Saturday 6th October, starts 11am. No need to book, just turn up. Exhibition continues till Sat 20 Oct.

Working Islanders

Open from today (Mon 1 Oct) is Working Islanders by the East Wight Photographic Group in the Seminar Room. Working Islanders is a photographic exhibition showcasing the diversity of occupations on the Isle of Wight.

The East Wight Photographic Group (EWPG) are a friendly local amateur photographic group and organise regular photographic outings, and hold monthly meeting in St Helens. Members range from those new to photography to those with years of experience. Working Islanders continues till Sat 27 Oct.

The Art of Food – Part 2

And if we couldn’t tickle your artistic taste buds enough, we welcome again the amazingly talented Lilly Louise Allen with her new exhibition The Art of Food – Part 2 in the Café.

Contemporary watercolour artist and illustrator, Lilly Louise Allen presents a new seasonal twelve course taster menu devised by Quay Arts’ Head Chef David Holley. The exhibition opens a brand new 12 course Taster menu event at Quay Arts titled ‘12 course Illustrated Degustation’ on Fri 5 Oct.

With one course for each month of the year, showcasing local ingredients wherever possible, this will be a gastronomical treat.

Lilly has beautifully created each plate of food in her signature illustrative style. There will be a free raffle to win one of three amazing prizes: an original illustration, a dinner cooked at home by our wonderful chef David Holley, and a hamper of local produce. For more information on how to book tickets for this event and to see the menu, please click here. For operational purposes tickets must be purchased by today (Mon 1 Oct).

The Art of Food – Part 2 continues till Tue 6 Nov.

Where and when

Key exhibition details & dates (in date order):

Working Islanders – East Wight Photographic Group | Mon 1 Oct – Sat 27 Oct |Seminar Room

The Art of Food – Part 2 – Lilly Louise Allen | Fri 5 Oct – Tue 6 Nov | Café

Falling from the Frame – Sandy Kendall | Sat 6 Oct – Sat 20 Oct | Clayden Gallery

10 Years of Wight Architecture – RIBA Architects | Sat 6 Oct – Sat 17 Nov | West Gallery

Island Buildings Restored – Isle of Wight Society | Sat 20 Oct – Sat 17 Nov | Clayden Gallery

Gallery opening times: Mon – Sat, 10am – 5pm, free entry. Seminar Room opening times may vary due to private functions. All exhibitions and gallery events are free to enter.

