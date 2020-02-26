Girlguiding Isle of Wight raises over £1,200 for those in need

Around the World the ten million members of the World Association of Girl Guides and Girl Scouts (WAGGGS) celebrate World Thinking Day every year.

This celebration of the birthdays of the founders of the Movement on 22nd February, is an annual event and recalls the birthdays of the first World Chief Guide Lady Olave Baden-Powell (born 1889) and her husband Lord Robert Baden-Powell (born 1857). Celebrations take a different form each year, having a different theme relevant to that period in time.

Living Threads – Diversity, Inclusion and Equity

On the Island the members of Girlguiding Isle of Wight enjoyed an afternoon of activities at Lower Hyde Holiday Park, Shanklin.

This involved Rainbows, Brownies, Guides and Rangers with their Leaders and was based on the WAGGGS theme for 2020 ‘Living Threads – Diversity, Inclusion and Equity’.

Learned the Promise in sign language

With a variety of activities all the girls had an opportunity to find out more about the World Association of Girl Guides and Girl Scouts, had fun with games and crafts and thought of Girlguiding members around the World.

Covering the theme of Inclusion all the members learned and practised their ‘Promise’ in British Sign Language as several girls use this and this put one of the Living Threads themes into practice.

Special guests made presentations

Special guests included the Island’s Lord Lieutenant Susie Sheldon JP, the Island’s High Sheriff Geoff Underwood, the Chairman of IW Council Cllr. George Cameron plus there was a surprise visit from a Girlguiding SW England Region Deputy Commissioner Sarah French.

Following the activities there were several presentations to some of the Island’s volunteers. Sarah French presented the joint Girlguiding IW Commissioners Shirley Saunders and Lesley Clifford with SW England Region Thank You Awards as they are standing down following their five- year term of office.

Shirley and Lesley were also presented with collective gifts and flowers from the Island’s 1,000 members and they in turn presented six volunteers with Good Service Brooches for excellent service within Girlguiding.

With a combined total of 90 years’ service to Girlguiding Marion O’Nions (40 years’ service) and Deborah Meadows (50 years’ service) were given their long service awards by Sarah French. Both Marion and Deborah have been leaders, advisors and District Commissioners and with Deborah being the Island Commissioner on two separate occasions their service to Girlguiding is exceptional.

400 glowing lights

One of the event activities had involved girls making and decorating a light and with hall lights dimmed the 400 lights glowed as everyone joined in the singing of ‘This Little Guiding Light of Mine’ to conclude the event.

Brownie Paige Steel said,

“This event has really been fun. I really enjoyed making my light of the World, although it was hard to do because it kept slipping from my fingers. I got there in the end though and my light worked well.”

Tessa Bryson, a Ranger and helper with 2nd Carisbrooke Brownies said,

“I had so much fun from teaching Brownies how to work together and make story bracelets to doing acting with the Rangers. I loved it so much helping the Brownies discover their true creativeness. “I can’t wait for it to happen all over again next year when I can learn so much more about different World Thinking Day traditions.”

£270 was collected for the WAGGGS Thinking Day Fund. This is in addition to the £937.61 that was recently sent to the Island’s sister Guides in Australia following the bush fires.

News shared by Suzanne on behalf of Isle of Wight Girlguiding. Ed