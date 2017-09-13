Halloween Tap N Ale party returns to The Cow Co

Prepare yourself and start planning your costume as Halloween Tap N Ale returns to The Cow Co at Tapnell Farm this October.

On Saturday 28th, the infamous Halloween Tap N Ale party returns, this time with a Day of the Dead fancy dress theme.

Music all night

Live music will be provided by ska rockers, Bigtopp (pictured), as well as local talent, The Ohmz, as they take to the stage with a special ‘battle of the bands’ live set.

Resident roof-raisers Galactic DJs then take to the decks, pumping out tunes that will have you dancing late into the night.

There will also a Photobooth to capture your memories of the night and the 2 for 1 Spooky Cocktail Hour kicks off from 7pm.

Get your tickets now

Tickets are on sale now and each priced at £12 Entry and £15 entry and burger.

They’re available to buy online or in person from The Cow Co Bar (save the online booking fee!).

Rap N Ale combined ticket

A few weeks later The Cow Co will be hosting another party night, this time dedicated to Old-Skool hip hop, rap and RnB music. Rap N Ale features live music from Too Many Ts and Born ina Barn followed by DJs.

Tickets for both events are on sale now and there is a limited number of Combined Tickets available which include Tap N Ale AND Rap N Ale for just £20 standard entry, or £26 with food included, a saving of £4.

Both are 18+ events, and tickets will sell fast – so grab ‘em while you still can! For more information visit The Cow Co Website.

Location map

