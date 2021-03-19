‘Heading’ to Rio de Janeiro: New chapter for school Head with notable successes as his legacy

Mark Waldron, Head Master of Ryde School, the independent day and boarding school on the Island has accepted a new role as Director of The British School in Rio de Janeiro, one of the leading schools in South America.

During his eight years at Ryde, Mr Waldron has led the School’s very successful transition from a highly regarded Island school to an Island school with a Global Outlook.

Notable successes

Notable successes are the inclusion into the global ‘Round Square’ association of leading schools; as an International Baccalaureate (IB) World School also being the first UK independent school to offer two full IB programmes alongside A Levels for Sixth Form; overseeing three new boarding houses; significant curriculum reform, integrating sailing into the School and very creditable academic, sporting, music and performing arts results with university admissions to major institutions in the UK and Europe.

Remote learning

More recently Mr Waldron led the ‘[email protected]’ online teaching programme that sustained the School throughout the Covid pandemic and the recent implementation of Covid testing that has seen parents and friends of the School actively engage in getting the School ready for the return of on-site teaching.

The School is nearing completion of the building of a purpose-built new boarding house in the grounds and has just secured planning permission for a new Performing Arts centre on the site of the current theatre, so the new successor will take the helm of a flourishing school with potential for more growth still.

Waldron: The right moment for me to hand over

Mr Waldron said,

“This has been one of the most difficult decisions I have ever had to make. Rio offers an amazing opportunity for me in a part of the world I am yet to discover, but I feel so much pride and warmth in Ryde; I can’t quite believe there will soon be a time when I will not have the privilege of being at the helm. “I feel it is the right moment for me to hand over and the School will benefit from the challenge and energy of new leadership. I often urge our students to seek new opportunities, to challenge themselves and to take risks. “If we are to lead by example then it is incumbent on me to challenge myself too. I do so with deeply mixed emotions, mindful of a place that will forever be very special to me.!

Search for new Head

The Board of Governors have started actively recruiting with the assistance of a leading recruitment agency in the sector and are aiming to appoint a new Head before the end of the Summer Term with the intention they will start sometime in 2022.

Mr Waldron will stay on to lead the School until that time and ensure a successful transition.

Christoph Lees, Chairman of the Governors of Ryde School, said,

“With boarding and the IB now fully secured, Mark will leave a tremendous legacy upon which his successor can build. “Whilst we are naturally sorry to see Mark leave, we congratulate him on his appointment and wish him the very best for the future.”

News shared by Ra on behalf of Ryde School. Ed