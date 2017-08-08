HMS Queen Elizabeth aircraft carrier: Portsmouth arrival due

The Royal Navy have announced that the arrival of Britain’s newest aircraft carrier, HMS Queen Elizabeth, is imminent.

The equivalent of 200 football pitches have been dredged from the sea bed in order to prepare the Solent and Portsmouth Harbour for her arrival, which is expected to be sometime between 17th and 22nd August.

The exact date is dependent upon weather conditions, but we’ll keep you updated next week.

65,000 tonnes of warship

Weighing in at a whopping 65,000 tonnes, HMS Queen Elizabeth is the biggest warship ever to be built in Britain. Her arrival in the south follows a range of sea trials that she’s undergone since leaving Rosyth dockyard in Scotland two months ago.

The Royal Navy say,

“With only three other countries in the world building aircraft carriers, HMS Queen Elizabeth will give Britain the capability to lead the way in tackling global issues in an increasingly uncertain world, from providing humanitarian relief to high-end war fighting.”

Royal navy’s most powerful warship ever built

Defence Secretary, Sir Michael Fallon said,

“In just two weeks’ time, the most powerful warship ever built for Britain’s famous Royal Navy is set to sail into her proud new home in Portsmouth. “HMS Queen Elizabeth‎ will be the Royal Navy’s flagship for the next 50 years, keeping us safe by deploying across the seven seas, using her strike power to deter our enemies.”

Video footage of HMS Queen Elizabeth

For those of you keen to see more of HMS Queen Elizabeth, this range of videos below give a great idea of what to expect when she arrives next week.

Carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth first flying operations



Drone footage of it from above HMS Queen Elizabeth



HMS Queen Elizabeth – Sailing



Comprehensive information on HMS Queen Elizabeth



Carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth, underway



F18s buzz HMS Queen Elizabeth



HMS Queen Elizabeth departing Scapa Flow Orkney



