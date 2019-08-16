Iconic powerboat race returns to the Isle of Wight for 59th year

This August Bank Holiday weekend sees the return of the Cowes Powerboat race weekend.

Now in its 59th year, the event will see teams competing for the UKOPRA World Championships. See timetable and best vantage points below.

Offshore classes

Teams will be participating in the final round of three for the UKOPRA Worlds for Offshore Classes 1/2/3.

Richard Carlton currently leads the 2019 Offshore 1 UKOPRA World Championship and needs a good result at Cowes if he is going to win the title.

Carlton with his crew of Phil and Neil Payter have been consistent in their historic ‘Bubbledeck’ Cigarette with a third at the Poole Bay 100 and a second place in Guernsey.

Stiff competition

However, it will be a ‘tall order’ for the team as the competition in the world’s most famous offshore powerboat race is tough.

Cowes will also host the third and final round of the 2019 UKOPRA World Championship for Offshore Classes 3 A/B, 3X and 3N.

The boats will be racing in the Cowes Poole Cowes, a 65.7nm course that will start adjacent to the Royal Yacht Squadron and take the competitors to Boscombe and Bournemouth Piers before they head for home.

Female racers

The 21 strong fleet will feature six female racers, Sue Baker, Charlotte Camsey, Sue Cosgrave, Colleen Sweeney, Michelle Murray and Hollie Woodhouse.

With over 36 boats entered for all the races, including boats from the UK, Italy, Monaco, USA and Bermuda, this year promises to be the biggest for some years.

Chance to get up close

The 200-mile Cowes-Torquay race has long been recognised as one of powerboats toughest challenges and comparisons have been made with motorsport events such as Le Mans and the Indy 500.

The boats will be based in Cowes Yacht Haven and visitors/spectators will be able to get close up views from the Harbour walls all day Saturday (24th) and early Sunday (25th).

Early start on Sunday

On the Sunday the sound of roaring engines and activity on the water will be evident from approximately 09:15 when the racing fleet will parade past Cowes Green before mustering to the east of the Cowes Harbour entrance.

Race boats will then pass at speed in a convoy past the Snowden sailing mark before starting the actual race to the sound of the cannon between The Royal Yacht Squadron line and the north of Gurnard North Cardinal Buoy at 10:00.

The main race will be followed by the Cowes-Poole-Cowes race start at 10:15. Cowes-Poole boats will start to appear back in the Solent from 11:00.

Depending on the conditions, the fastest Cowes-Torquay boats should start to appear back in the western Solent from 11:45 for a finish off the Gurnard North Cardinal Mark at Egypt Point.

Saturday 24th August

09:00 – 17:00 Race administration – Cowes Yacht Haven

09:00 – 14:00 Signing in at Cowes Yacht Haven

09:30 – 17:00 Scrutineering at Cowes Yacht Haven

14:00 – 15:30 Official testing period

Sunday 25th August

09:15 – Race boats depart Cowes Yacht Haven for parade

10:00 – Race start: Cowes-Torquay race / Cowes 75

10.15 – Race start: Cowes-Poole race (return to Cowes within 1 hour)

11:00 – Boats arrive back in the Solent for CPC and Cowes 75 races

11:45 – Boats arrive back in the Solent for CTC

13:30 – 16:30 Podium presentation at Cowes Yacht Haven

Suggested viewing points for Islanders:

Cowes Yacht Haven

Cowes Parade and Green

Egypt Point

Yarmouth Pier

Fort Victoria

All timings are approximate. For more info visit the official Cowes – Torquay – Cowes Website.