‘Isle of Rydesgate’: Ryde twinned with Ramsgate for public art and heritage project

Historic England’s High Street Heritage Action Zone (HAZ) Cultural Programme is currently running across the country and, as previously reported, includes Newport and Ryde on the Isle of Wight.

Ryde has just been selected for a new project within the programme called Twin Towns.

Public artists, Mooch, will be “twinning” Ramsgate in Kent and Ryde on the Isle of Wight, two coastal resorts with many connections.

Isle of Rydesgate

A spokesperson for Mooch explains,

“Using their Historic High Streets as inspiration, we are creating the fantasy Isle of Rydesgate. We need you to help us make the templates for the model buildings so if you fancy having fun with your drawing skills, please contact us for our template instructions to Help Create Rydesgate High Street. “All the designs will become part of the Historic England archive for the Cultural Programme and the best ones will be printed to make the 3D models of the new Rydesgate town centre.”

3D models drawn by @jess_anne_official

They go on to say,

“Thank you to everyone who has participated in this project so far, we’ve already had some great drawings, come and add your own to our collection and be part of the Isle of Rydesgate.”

Find out more

Find out more about Mooch by visiting their Website. Also see the Ryde HAZ and Newport Haz Websites.

Image: © Isle of Rydesgate Postcard/artwork designed by @kavelrafferty