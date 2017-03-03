Isle of Wight apprenticeships showcased during national Apprenticeships Week

The council share this latest news. Details of many Isle of Wight apprenticeships can be found through Jobs OnTheWight Ed

6- 10 March 2017 is national Apprenticeships Week. Island Futures will be showcasing the opportunities and benefits to the Island’s economy of this route to effective employment at two events this month; one for people interested in doing an apprenticeship (9 March) and one for apprentice employers (14 March).

Executive Member for Children’s Services, Councillor Chris Whitehouse, says,

“Apprenticeships are great for Island businesses and a fantastic route through education to employment for young people.”

Find out more

On Thursday 9 March, young people and parents/guardians are invited to Newport Library to find out all about apprenticeships and apply for upcoming opportunities.

Universities, local employers with apprenticeship opportunities, and local training providers will be on hand to talk to attendees about their futures, their choices, and explain how an Apprenticeship could set them on course for their dream career.

The event will take place over two sessions:

1pm to 3pm is for people looking to apply for opportunities that are available now.

3pm and 7pm is a chance for school leavers to discuss their future plans and opportunities.

What happens after an apprenticeship?

Having completed their apprenticeship, 90 per cent of apprentices stay in employment (with 2 per cent becoming self-employed) and a quarter of former apprentices are promoted within 12 months.

Seven out of ten apprentices stay with the same employer. In 2016, 4.6 per cent of 16 and 17 year olds on the Isle of Wight progressed directly on to an apprenticeship from school, an increase of 1.1 per cent from 2015; higher than the national rise of 0.9 per cent.

Councillor Whitehouse, said:

“The benefits of apprenticeships for learners and businesses are vast and Island businesses know this; 1,400 new apprentices were recruited on the Isle of Wight during 2016. Apprentices provide consistency and continuity to the workplace, as well as opportunities for employers to shape the type of employee that their business needs, right from the start. Making use of Apprenticeships within the workforce provides a very tangible benefit to employers.”

Solent LEP workshop

On 14 March, Island apprentice employers, existing and those with an interest in offering apprenticeships, are invited to attend a workshop hosted jointly by the council, Solent Local Enterprise Partnership (SLEP) and the Skills Funding Agency. The Isle of Wight NHS Trust will also be on hand to share their successful experience in employing apprentices. The event will be opened by the

Apprenticeship reforms, which take effect from May 2017, will see changes to funding and standards. This event will be a chance for businesses to learn more about the changes and the benefits of having apprentices in the workplace. It will also be a chance to share best practice and network with other local businesses, as well as apprenticeship training providers.

Fast-tracked on to a career path

Joe Fallone (pictured above) joined the Isle of Wight Council as an apprentice in May 2015. Having completed his required written work within nine months, which is some feat, Joe now has a junior role within the council’s ICT desktop support team having learnt many skills during his time in the corporate stores and post room. He has broadened his skills and is forging a future career.

Joe said: