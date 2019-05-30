Isle of Wight biodiversity pioneers win important cross-Channel research work

Claire shares this great news on behalf of Artecology. Ed

Isle of Wight eco-engineering design company, Artecology, has been selected to take part in a major international marine conservation project.

MARINEFF, supported by the European cross-border Cooperation Programme and the European Regional Development Fund with nine UK and French partners, will develop and upscale new ways of enhancing and protecting urban coast and estuary ecosystems at test sites in the Solent and on the north coast of France.

Artecology, based in Sandown Bay, was chosen to work with project lead Bournemouth University in designing and testing constructed habitats for marine wildlife.

Island as a world leader in eco-engineering and innovation for biodiversity

Nigel George from Artecology explains,

“Our development of the artificial rockpools known as ‘Vertipools’, our knowledge of materials and our background in ecology, put us in an excellent position to bid for this exciting project. “We were delighted to win the tender, not just because of the chance it brings to collaborate with such a fantastic team of researchers, but also because we are an Island company and we want to see the Isle of Wight establishing itself as a world leader in eco-engineering and innovation for biodiversity.”

MARINEFF on the Isle of Wight Boyd, ecologist & director Artecology, Dr Roger Herbert BU, Jessica Bone BU MARINEFF co-ordinator, Nigel George, director Artecology

The MARINEFF project will run for a period of three years. Find out more by visiting the project Website.