Isle of Wight blood donors honoured at recognition event

Karen shares this latest news on behalf of the NHS Blood and Transplant service. Ed

Dedicated blood donors from the Isle of Wight who have potentially saved more than 5,000 lives have been recognised by NHS Blood and Transplant for their loyalty and commitment.

The thirteen blood donors and one platelet donor, who have collectively made 1,721 donations, were honoured for their lifesaving efforts with commemorative medals at the ceremony at the New Holmwood Hotel in Cowes. All those at the ceremony had donated on at least 100 occasions.

Inspired by Hancock

Robert Redhead, 67, a technical author from Cowes, has been giving blood for 49 years after being inspired by Tony Hancock’s ‘The Blood Donor’ sketch.

Robert said:

“Giving blood is a very easy and painless way to help others. My grandson Finley was diagnosed with leukaemia 4 years ago at the age of seven. He eventually had a stem cell transplant after a massive appeal. “During his long treatment he required countless blood transfusions and also platelets; I realised just how important it is to donate so that others like Finley can be helped. Finley continues to go from strength to strength.”

Donating for over 20 years

Graham Croker, 63, a retired groundsman from Newport, has been giving blood for over 20 years after seeing the boys from the school he worked at donate blood.

Graham said:

“I thought to myself if the boys from the school I worked at were brave enough to do it then I could do it! Giving blood is fun and easy and there are always nice people to meet. My wife also needed 15 units of blood after a minor operation.”

Giving blood for over 50 years

Susan Cheney, 69, an admin secretary from Cowes, has been giving blood for over 50 years as her mother always gave blood and it seemed the natural thing for Susan to donate also.

Susan said:

“Giving blood takes less than an hour from start to finish including the tea and biscuits and can save lives. “My daughter in law needed several units of blood after an emergency caesarean giving birth to my grandson.”

Donating platelets

Platelet donor Peter Tuppen, 65, a retired mechanical engineer from Sandown, has been donating blood and platelets since 1984.

Peter said:

“Giving platelets doesn’t take me very long, doesn’t cost anything and helps people.”

Peter has made 271 donations and was recognised for his dedication.

Platelets are the clotting factors in the blood which help to stem blood loss and are often given to cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy or those with certain types of anaemia.

Saving lives

Each blood donation can potentially save the lives of up to three people so if a donor has given blood 100 times they have potentially helped save the lives of up to 300 hospital patients through donating blood.

Out of the three per cent of the population who give blood, just one per cent reach 100 donations.

Ashton: “Feel so blessed and thankful”

Guest speaker Ashton Howard, from Gurnard, thanked donors for the blood donations that she received while being treated for Acute Lymphoblastic Leukaemia.

Ashton said:

“I’m truly grateful to all those that donate blood, I would have never recovered from my treatment without the amazing dedicated donors that helped save my life! I feel so blessed and thankful to have been given such an amazing gift and opportunity to enjoy life again!”

Loyal donors are very special

Karen Healy, Communications and Marketing Officer at NHS Blood and Transplant, said:

“These loyal donors are very special to us, which is why such an event gives us the opportunity to say a real heartfelt thanks. Between them, they have saved thousands of lives and improved the lives of countless others who have required blood and platelet transfusions. These donors are an inspiration to us all.”

Donor details

1. Ronald Reeves, 69, Shanklin.

2. Anne Mundell, 70, Ventnor.

3. Derek Toms, 70, Cowes.

4. David Langridge, 61, Ryde.

5. Keith Love, 70, Binstead.

6. Robert Redhead, 67, Cowes.

7. Mark McDonagh, 61, Cowes.

8. Geoff Brown, 72, Cowes.

9. Peter Tuppen, 65, Sandown, Platelet Donor.

10. Susan Cheney, 69, Cowes.

11. George Bernowicz, 62, Yarmouth.

12. Keith Holt, 64, Ryde.

13. Peter Cooper, Ryde

14. Graham Croker, 63, Newport