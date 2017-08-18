The new Southern Vectis 2017 Winter Timetable comes into operation on Sunday 3rd September.

A summary of the changes are highlighted below, but of significance is the extra running time to the journey for those using routes 2, 3 and 39 due to a new stop at the ASDA store on St George’s Way from Monday 21st August.

While the majority of routes will continue as usual, minor changes have been made to timetables on routes 1, 6, 7, 8 and 9.

Southern Vectis say,

“While we endeavour to keep all routes running as frequently as required, changes have been made to certain services to account for the end of the tourism season.”

Route 1

Monday to Friday the 0500 from Newport and 0515 from Cowes will both run 5 minutes earlier, while the Sunday timetable has been revised.

Route 6

Minor timing changes have been made to most stops along route 6.

Route 7

Changes have been made to evening bus times on route 7, with the 2220, 2250 and 2320 Monday to Saturday and the 2110 and 2210 on Sundays now extending to Alum Bay from Newport.

Route 8

The extra summer service between Newport and Sandown has now been withdrawn and the timetable has reverted to usual service.

Route 9

Monday to Saturday the 0510 and 0535 from Newport will run 5 minutes earlier, while the 0000 from Ryde Monday to Saturday and the 0600 on Sunday will both run 5 minutes later.

Please also check the timetable for minor changes to the late night journeys from Newport.

Breezer route

As of Monday 4th September, the open top ‘Downs Breezer’ and ‘Shanklin Breezer’ will cease to operate. However the ‘Island Coaster’ will continue to run until 24th September and the popular ‘Needles Breezer’ to Alum Bay will continue to operate on a less frequent timetable until 29th October.

New timetables

The 2017 winter timetable has been made available early, but please note the full winter timetable will come into effect as of Sunday 3rd September.

Image: dominicspics/ under CC BY 2.0