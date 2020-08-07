Isle of Wight Bus Museum to re-open this weekend

Social distancing measures have been put in place and the Isle of Wight Bus Museum say they are Good to Go!

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

Isle of Wight bus and coach museum

The Isle of Wight Bus and Coach Museum is set to re-open on Sunday 9th August.

This follows weeks of planning to ensure that the best possible measures are in place to protect both visitors and volunteers.

The Museum will be open to the public on Sundays, Mondays and Wednesdays from 10am to 4pm.

Covid-19 measures
While visitors will be able to view a wide range of exhibits, access to vehicles will not be possible at present.

A one-way system through the Museum will assist with social distancing and other Covid-aware measures are in place.

Chairman Bill Ackroyd said,

“We are fortunate in having dedicated volunteers who have done a lot of background work to ensure we are following best practice. We are therefore looking forward to welcoming visitors for the first time in 2020.”

Further information can be found on the Museum’s Website.

News shared by Trevor on behalf of the Isle of Wight Bus Museum. Ed

Friday, 7th August, 2020 12:22pm

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2nQG

Filed under: Bus, Featured, Isle of Wight News, What's On

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below must comply with the Commenting 'House Rules' and are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

Be the First to Comment

Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...