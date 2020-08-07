Isle of Wight Bus Museum to re-open this weekend

The Isle of Wight Bus and Coach Museum is set to re-open on Sunday 9th August.

This follows weeks of planning to ensure that the best possible measures are in place to protect both visitors and volunteers.

The Museum will be open to the public on Sundays, Mondays and Wednesdays from 10am to 4pm.

Covid-19 measures

While visitors will be able to view a wide range of exhibits, access to vehicles will not be possible at present.

A one-way system through the Museum will assist with social distancing and other Covid-aware measures are in place.

Chairman Bill Ackroyd said,

“We are fortunate in having dedicated volunteers who have done a lot of background work to ensure we are following best practice. We are therefore looking forward to welcoming visitors for the first time in 2020.”

Further information can be found on the Museum’s Website.

News shared by Trevor on behalf of the Isle of Wight Bus Museum. Ed