Vectis Radio is now available in St Mary’s Hospital

In association with Hospedia, Vectis Radio is now available free of charge to patients at St Mary’s Hospital on their bedside entertainment system. Patients at the Island’s hospital can tune into the Community Radio Station on channel 5 of their bedside units.

Currie: Helping patients stay entertained and in touch

Station director Kelvin Currie said,

“It is Vectis Radio’s remit to bring community radio to the widest possible audience within its service area. “It is not always possible for patients in hospital to pick up our FM broadcasts and we approached Hospedia who were very helpful and set us up on Channel 5. “We can now help patients at St Mary’s to be entertained and keep in touch.”

Flower: Listening to music can help reduce pain

Vanessa Flower, Head of Quality Governance at IOW NHS Trust said:

“NHS led research has found that listening to music before, during and after an operation can help reduce pain. “We are pleased that we can offer entertainment for patients at their bedside and that there is now a greater choice of radio stations to listen to, so we can cater for wider musical tastes.”

What is Hospedia?

Hospedia is the UK’s leading operator of patient entertainment and engagement systems. Its TV, telephony and WiFi solutions are used in over 130 hospitals across the NHS, helping patients stay in touch with friends and family while in hospital.

Vectis Radio broadcasts 24 hours every day and patients can check the schedules on the Website.

