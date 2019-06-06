Isle of Wight council axe five school bus routes

Five school bus routes have been cut for the forthcoming academic year.

Applications for privilege seats on school buses can now be made to the Isle of Wight Council.

Parents and guardians of children not eligible for free school transport can apply for the privilege seats, after applications opened on Monday.

The seats cost £390 annually, and can be paid in termly instalments.

Axed routes

The following routes have now been cut:

30: Newport to/from Cowes Enterprise College.

317: Upper Ventnor, Wroxall, Godshill and Merstone to/from Medina College.

320: Ventnor, Whitwell and Godshill to/from Medina College.

331: Sandown, Lake, Shanklin and Godshill to/from the Carisbrooke based secondary schools.

334: Cowes and Northwood to/from the Carisbrooke based secondary schools.

Renumbered routes

The following routes have been renumbered and will no longer serve Carisbrooke College:

330 is now the 406: Ventnor, Wroxall, Godshill and Rookley to/from Christ the King College.

332 is now the 408: Sandown, Lake, Apse Heath, Winford, Arreton and Merstone to/from Christ the King College.

333 is now the 409: East Cowes and Whippingham to/from Christ the King College.

335 is now the 411: Bembridge, St Helens, Seaview, Ryde, Binstead & Wootton to/from Christ the King College.

“A kick in the teeth for working parents”

Parent Emma Hudgell said the changes meant her daughter would have to take two public buses to school.

She said:

“Because they have now merged the times to match up with Christ the King, my daughter wouldn’t be able to get home on a Wednesday, because the school ends at 2.30pm. “So she’s going to have to get a public bus, which will mean two buses and waiting around in Newport bus station. “I really worry about her taking public transport, and it feels like such a kick in the teeth for working parents.”

Brading: Spare seats offered on randomised basis

Cllr Paul Brading, cabinet member for education, said:

“All children eligible for free home to school transport will be allocated seats on their nearest available contracted bus route. “In addition, a number of spare seats have been identified on the services, these will be offered via a randomised application process. “I am pleased to confirm the price of these seats remains unchanged from last year.”

For more details on how to apply, visit www.iwight.com/IWCPrivilegeseats

This article is from the BBC’s LDRS (Local Democracy Reporter Service) scheme, which OnTheWight is taking part in. Some alterations and additions may be been made by OnTheWight. Ed