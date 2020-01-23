Isle of Wight council taskforce to take constructive look at freeing up beds at St Mary’s

An Isle of Wight council taskforce has been set up to reduce delays in freeing up beds at St Mary’s Hospital.

The Isle of Wight Council’s health and social care scrutiny committee has set up a task and finish group to investigate delays in discharging people from hospital.

Nicholson: Constructive to have an independent look at it

Committee chair Cllr John Nicholson said at last week’s meeting said,

“There has been a lot of hard work on this issue and, after all these years, it is still not resolved. “We think it would be constructive to have an independent look at it. “Our health partners have said it will be a bit uncomfortable, but it needs doing.”

Beds used by those not needing to be in hospital

Due to delays in discharging patients with social care needs during November 2019, 8.3 per cent of bed days were being used by patients who did not need to be in hospital.

The IW NHS Trust carried out its own review of discharge procedures shortly before Christmas, to identify the cause of delays.

It found there was a lack of communication between staff, forms were incorrectly filled in and there was a lack of clarity over what ‘medically fit’ meant.

Nicholson: Do not know what problem is “until we look into it”

Cllr Nicholson said:

“Obviously, it is not good for patients to be kept in hospital longer than needed. It is not good for the hospital as it blocks beds that could be used to treat other patients. “The issue may be something outside the health system — we do not know until we look into it.”

