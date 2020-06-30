Isle of Wight forecast as high risk Coronavirus ‘pressure point’ – Oxford University research reveals (updated)

The data measured for the risk maps include things such as age, social deprivation, population density, ethnicity and hospital resources. Details within

oxford university researcher toolkit

The Isle of Wight has been revealed as a potential ‘pressure point’ for Coronavirus (Covid-19) by university researchers.

An online tool created by the researchers at Oxford University’s Leverhulme Centre for Demographic Science, identifies areas that are likely to suffer further outbreaks of Coronavirus. It uses data about Covid-19 vulnerabilities. such as age, social deprivation, population density, ethnicity and hospital resources, to create the risk maps.

High risk for the Island
The Isle of Wight and Lincolnshire are two areas that show to have high hospitalisation risks, broadly due to our older populations and high levels of social deprivation.

The online tool was experiencing loading problems when we tried to use it this morning, but if it gets stuck, you can reload the page and start again. Users can search view region, county or NHS clinical commissioning group.

Stewart: Island is not at any immediate risk of a lockdown
Isle of Wight council leader, Dave Stewart, said,

“I want to reassure everyone that despite reports today that suggest otherwise, the Island is not at any immediate risk of a lockdown of the sort we are currently seeing in Leicester.

“Our rate of infection remains among the lowest in the country and we hope that with our outbreak management plan in place and the community’s continued support we can keep it that way. “

Isle of Wight stats
The number of confirmed Isle of Wight Coronavirus (Covid-19) cases is 203, but the death rate is around 40 per cent.

A total of 82 people have died after testing positive to Covid-19 – that’s the same rate per million of population as Kuwait. This is made up of three at home; 39 in hospital; 39 in Isle of Wight care homes; and one at the hospice.

A breakdown of national figures can be found on the Covid-19 Dashboard.

Source: IET – Engineering and Technology

Tuesday, 30th June, 2020

By

lauque
Hey Dave Stewart: the point is not lockdown. The point is another and potentially bigger wave of infection, more infection and more death. There is growing evidence that younger people (30s to 50s) — people who are economically active, since that’s all you care about — who have so-called mild cases may continue to suffer debilitating symptoms for several months, and we do not yet know what… Read more »
30, June 2020 1:19 pm
Colin

Unfortunately stupidity is often inherited and some who didn’t inherit it aquire it from standing within 2 metres of others. One only has to look at the politicians, partygoers, packed beaches, litter louts, fireraisers and protesters in recent days to name just a few, to realise that many are terminally stupid.

30, June 2020 1:34 pm
lauque

Protesters are not in the same class as politicians who fail to lead by example, partygoers, litter louts and people who make fires in totally inappropriate places. Some protesters may have been there for a day out. Many were there because they believe passionately in justice. The sensible ones wore masks.

30, June 2020 2:50 pm
Rhos yr Alarch

I think Cllr Stewart is referring to reports in the national press that the Island and Portsmouth are among thirty or so areas where infection rates are rising. But both these areas have only one new infection ahown on charts over the past fortnight. Leicester, however, seems to have had many more new infections than shown on equivalent charts for their area, so clarification is needed…https://news.sky.com/story/coronavirus-uk-tracker-how-many-cases-are-in-your-area-updated-daily-11956258

30, June 2020 12:39 pm
Rockhopper
I’ve tried to load the web page a number of times this morning, but it isn’t playing ball. However, until we have regular community testing, we won’t have any idea of the true ratio of deaths to confirmed cases. I’m guessing that this level of testing will not happen. I have taken this seriously from Day 1 but have not self-isolated, washed my hands and taken my… Read more »
