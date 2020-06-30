Isle of Wight forecast as high risk Coronavirus ‘pressure point’ – Oxford University research reveals (updated)

The Isle of Wight has been revealed as a potential ‘pressure point’ for Coronavirus (Covid-19) by university researchers.

An online tool created by the researchers at Oxford University’s Leverhulme Centre for Demographic Science, identifies areas that are likely to suffer further outbreaks of Coronavirus. It uses data about Covid-19 vulnerabilities. such as age, social deprivation, population density, ethnicity and hospital resources, to create the risk maps.

High risk for the Island

The Isle of Wight and Lincolnshire are two areas that show to have high hospitalisation risks, broadly due to our older populations and high levels of social deprivation.

The online tool was experiencing loading problems when we tried to use it this morning, but if it gets stuck, you can reload the page and start again. Users can search view region, county or NHS clinical commissioning group.

Stewart: Island is not at any immediate risk of a lockdown

Isle of Wight council leader, Dave Stewart, said,

“I want to reassure everyone that despite reports today that suggest otherwise, the Island is not at any immediate risk of a lockdown of the sort we are currently seeing in Leicester. “Our rate of infection remains among the lowest in the country and we hope that with our outbreak management plan in place and the community’s continued support we can keep it that way. “

Isle of Wight stats

The number of confirmed Isle of Wight Coronavirus (Covid-19) cases is 203, but the death rate is around 40 per cent.

A total of 82 people have died after testing positive to Covid-19 – that’s the same rate per million of population as Kuwait. This is made up of three at home; 39 in hospital; 39 in Isle of Wight care homes; and one at the hospice.

A breakdown of national figures can be found on the Covid-19 Dashboard.

Article edit

15.35pm 30th June – second paragraph added to Dave Stewart’s comment

Source: IET – Engineering and Technology