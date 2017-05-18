Isle of Wight Labour candidate says manifesto is a ‘real game changer’

Jim shares this latest news. Ed

Labour Candidate on the Isle of Wight, Julian Critchley, today (Wednesday) declared the Labour Manifesto published this week as “a real game-changer”. So much so, that he’s taking it to towns all over the Island to talk about it in public meetings open to interested voters.

Most radical in nearly 40 years

The manifesto is the most radical produced by either of the main two parties in nearly forty years.

Its provisions include:

No tax increases for anyone earning less than £80,000, with taxes increased on large companies and wealthy individuals;

Re-nationalising the railways, the post office and utility companies;

Free school meals for all primary children, and the abolition of university tuition fees;

500,000 council or housing association homes;

Raising the minimum wage to £10 per hour and banning zero hours contracts;

£30bn extra for the NHS and ending privatisation;

A new Clean Air Act and a total ban on fracking.

Incredible response

Mr Critchley said:

“The response to this has been incredible. For so long, both main parties have been offering different ways to manage the same system. “This manifesto wants to actually change the system. It’s a blueprint for a better Britain.”

He added,

“Labour Party supporters are obviously delighted. But I’ve also had people literally approaching me just to say ‘great manifesto’! “I think it’s a real game-changer, and one which could determine the outcome of the election both nationally and here on the Island.”

Hear more at public meetings

Mr Critchley will be holding public meetings all over the island to talk about Labour’s policy proposals and provide voters with an opportunity to ask questions.

Confirmed meetings so far include:

Saturday 20th May, 6.30pm at Aspire Ryde, Dover Street, Ryde.

Wednesday 24th May, 7.30pm at Northwood House, Cowes.

Monday 5th June in Ventnor, Green Room, Dudley Road, Ventnor

Isle of Wight Labour party members will also be holding several voter registration events over the next week (before the deadline on Monday 22nd May). Check the Facebook page for details.

Image: © With kind permission of Allan Marsh