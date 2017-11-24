Isle of Wight MP <Add Bobs Comments here> bloomer hits national press

Islander Thomas Cowley was a little surprised when he received his (long delayed) reply from Isle of Wight MP Bob Seely with <Add Bobs Comments here> [sic] – Now a National publication has picked up on it.

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

add bobs comments here

A letter from the office of Isle of Wight Conservative MP, Bob Seely, has been doing the rounds on social media this morning and has now hit the national press (see The Metro).

Why? Because at the end of the letter it reads,

“Finally, in relation to the Brexit Economic Impact Studies <Add Bobs Comments here>” [sic]

Oops
We’re all guilty of perhaps missing the odd typo, but this proof-reading error is quite significant.

The letter was sent to Isle of Wight resident, Thomas Cowley. He tweeted today that despite the letter having (apparently) been sent to him twice (he didn’t receive the first one), it still contained the bloomer.

Thomas explained in his tweet that he’d written to the MP’s office back in October and finally got a response this week. He said,

“Apparently letter got lost first time, which means this last paragraph has been proof read and sent by post twice.”

Several humourous tweets followed, the first being:

Get your merch here
Enterprising chap that he is, Thomas quickly put together some merchandise

Stamped signature
Thomas tells OnTheWight that the signature on the letter was not handwritten, so you’d assume that Bob didn’t see the letter before it went out.

We’ve written to the MP’s office to see if they like to <Add a comment here>.

Friday, 24th November, 2017 1:08pm

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2fPT

Filed under: Featured, Island-wide, Isle of Wight News

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave a Reply

Be the First to Comment

Email updates?
wpDiscuz
Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*