Isle of Wight MP <Add Bobs Comments here> bloomer hits national press

A letter from the office of Isle of Wight Conservative MP, Bob Seely, has been doing the rounds on social media this morning and has now hit the national press (see The Metro).

Why? Because at the end of the letter it reads,

“Finally, in relation to the Brexit Economic Impact Studies <Add Bobs Comments here>” [sic]

Wrote to my MP on 16th October about a few things. Finally got a response dated 20th Nov – apparently letter got lost first time, which means this last paragraph has been proof read and sent by post twice. Enjoy @onthewight @IWCanDepress @iwradiolucy @iwcponline @DougAlldred pic.twitter.com/nZO4IcroCD — Diamond Hell (@DiamondHell) November 24, 2017

Oops

We’re all guilty of perhaps missing the odd typo, but this proof-reading error is quite significant.

The letter was sent to Isle of Wight resident, Thomas Cowley. He tweeted today that despite the letter having (apparently) been sent to him twice (he didn’t receive the first one), it still contained the bloomer.

Thomas explained in his tweet that he’d written to the MP’s office back in October and finally got a response this week. He said,

“Apparently letter got lost first time, which means this last paragraph has been proof read and sent by post twice.”

Several humourous tweets followed, the first being:

<add Mat’s laughter here> — MintyMat (@MintyMat) November 24, 2017

Get your merch here

Enterprising chap that he is, Thomas quickly put together some merchandise

Hey Bob, I know you're ex @MTVEurope so I'm sure you know everyone needs merch. I did some merch for you. Get it while it's hot:https://t.co/RSr5MdVrju — Diamond Hell (@DiamondHell) November 24, 2017

Stamped signature

Thomas tells OnTheWight that the signature on the letter was not handwritten, so you’d assume that Bob didn’t see the letter before it went out.

Here's the letter as full as I'm going to share it pic.twitter.com/pb4uhoVxbE — Diamond Hell (@DiamondHell) November 24, 2017

We’ve written to the MP’s office to see if they like to <Add a comment here>.