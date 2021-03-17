Isle of Wight MP comes under fire for voting in favour of new Policing Bill that includes limits on public protest

Isle of Wight Conservative MP, Bob Seely, has come under fire on social media after voting in favour of the controversial Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill.

The Bill includes changes such as allowing judges to consider jailing child murderers for their entire lives, but also increases police powers and will impose new restrictions on public protests.

Limits at public protests

Although the right to protest is enshrined in the Human Rights Act, the new Bill will mean the police can set noise limits and start and end times. These rules even apply to demonstrations by just one person.

They will also be permitted to fine protesters up to £2,500 each if they refuse to follow police directions during a protest.

Longer sentence for harming statues than people

There has been much criticism about the Bill in the run-up to the vote, which includes a ten-year prison sentence for damage to memorials.

This length of sentence has angered people, who compare it to common assault on a person only carrying a six months sentence and even grievous bodily harm being only five years.

All Conservatives voted in favour

A total of 358 MPs (all Conservative) voted in favour of the Bill, whilst 263 opposition MPs voted against it.

No voted was recorded by any of the eight DUP MPs, but Gavin Robinson MP (DUP – Belfast East) said in the Commons,

“The loose and lazy way this legislation is drafted would make a dictator blush. “Protests will be noisy, protests will disrupt and no matter how offensive we may find the issue at their heart, the right to protest should be protected.”

Other changes

The BBC has listed parts of the legislation that will be more widely acceptable to the public:

Changing sentencing rules so that serious criminals spend more time in jail before they can be conditionally released

Judges will be allowed to consider jailing child murderers for their entire lives

Maximum sentences for low-level assaults against emergency service workers doubled to two years

On terrorism, the bill creates powers to more closely monitor offenders released from prison

Community sentences for less serious crime to address underlying problems in offenders’ lives

Isle of Wight MP

News OnTheWight has asked Bob Seely for his response to the criticism he received on social media and we’ll update once we hear back from him.

The MP has been a keen supporter of protesters in Hong Kong, as his Twitter feed demonstrates.

To find out more about the Bill, Dominic Casciani from the BBC has put together a guide to the Bill and how it will change future protests.