Isle of Wight MP comes under fire for voting in favour of new Policing Bill that includes limits on public protest

Ten years in prison for damaging a memorial versus a five year sentence for grievous bodily harm is just one element of the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill

bob seely in westminster hall in send debate

Isle of Wight Conservative MP, Bob Seely, has come under fire on social media after voting in favour of the controversial Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill.

The Bill includes changes such as allowing judges to consider jailing child murderers for their entire lives, but also increases police powers and will impose new restrictions on public protests.

Limits at public protests
Although the right to protest is enshrined in the Human Rights Act, the new Bill will mean the police can set noise limits and start and end times. These rules even apply to demonstrations by just one person.

They will also be permitted to fine protesters up to £2,500 each if they refuse to follow police directions during a protest.

Longer sentence for harming statues than people
There has been much criticism about the Bill in the run-up to the vote, which includes a ten-year prison sentence for damage to memorials.

This length of sentence has angered people, who compare it to common assault on a person only carrying a six months sentence and even grievous bodily harm being only five years.

All Conservatives voted in favour
A total of 358 MPs (all Conservative) voted in favour of the Bill, whilst 263 opposition MPs voted against it.

No voted was recorded by any of the eight DUP MPs, but Gavin Robinson MP (DUP – Belfast East) said in the Commons,

“The loose and lazy way this legislation is drafted would make a dictator blush.

“Protests will be noisy, protests will disrupt and no matter how offensive we may find the issue at their heart, the right to protest should be protected.”

Other changes
The BBC has listed parts of the legislation that will be more widely acceptable to the public:

  • Changing sentencing rules so that serious criminals spend more time in jail before they can be conditionally released
  • Judges will be allowed to consider jailing child murderers for their entire lives
  • Maximum sentences for low-level assaults against emergency service workers doubled to two years
  • On terrorism, the bill creates powers to more closely monitor offenders released from prison
  • Community sentences for less serious crime to address underlying problems in offenders’ lives

Isle of Wight MP
News OnTheWight has asked Bob Seely for his response to the criticism he received on social media and we’ll update once we hear back from him.

The MP has been a keen supporter of protesters in Hong Kong, as his Twitter feed demonstrates.

To find out more about the Bill, Dominic Casciani from the BBC has put together a guide to the Bill and how it will change future protests.

chausettes

I wonder if the hypocrisy in Bob’s unblinking support of this Bill will ever reach the residents of Hong Kong who he is so keen to support? Does Bob care less about the constituents he actually represents?

17, March 2021 11:08 am
middling

With this vote Seely has shown his condemnation of China’s suppression of the right to protest in Hong Kong was never about democracy but was only about the Chinese. I think the guy’s just a racist.

17, March 2021 12:04 pm
hialtitude

Protect statues, not women, vote Conservative.

17, March 2021 12:37 pm
Tamara
Watching two or more burly policemen grabbing a small woman and pinning her to the ground, at the recent vigil on Clapham Common against male violence, is just one example of how police overreact to peaceful protests. Giving them more powers to intimidate and silence demonstrators will further erode our democratic rights. Campaigners need to capture the media’s attention to spread news of their cause, and making… Read more »
17, March 2021 11:37 am
