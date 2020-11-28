Isle of Wight musicians: Send your tracks to Vectis Radio for Island Music Day

Vectis Radio will be holding an Isle of Wight local music day on 1st December, every song played on FM104.6 and online between 10am and 7pm will be a locally produced track.

The aim is to boost awareness of the amazing talent that we have here on the Isle of Wight, many of whom are going through a tough time of it because of lockdown and not being able to play live.

The station has been committed to playing local tracks at least once an hour for a number of years, but now they want to dedicate a whole day to just local music from Island bands, singers, songwriters and record producers.

Vectis Radio station manager Ian Mac said:

“It’s a wonderful opportunity for Island musicians. They have a platform to introduce themselves to the Island and our listeners will get a day to enjoy all the best music out there. And there’s a lot of it! “We need to support our local musical talents when they need it most…. which is now.”

To get involved please send your MP3s to [email protected]

Image: © Wet Leg