Calling artists from around the World – Applications open for paid artist residency

Calling all artists from around the World! Boojum&Snark in Sandown have opened applications for an arts residency opportunity and the deadline is pretty soon.

If you’re the curious type who loves to research and explore ideas in order to create a piece of work that grabs attention and provides a compelling narrative, this could be the project for you.

What’s it all about?

The Sandown Artist Residency Project (SARP) – (who else had Hot Fuzz flash into their mind when reading that?) – is a paid ‘art practitioner in residence’ opportunity (£2,500) that has Sandown as its central focus: its culture, heritage, Bay biodiversity, recollections and responses to Sandown.

You’ll be expected to engage with the local community by hosting creative and cultural activities, whilst providing content for digital platforms to stimulate and engage with a wider audience.

The outcome of the project is to help improve people’s lives through involvement in the arts.

The Chronicle Commission

Sandown Library holds the archive for the Isle of Wight Chronicle newspaper published in Sandown 1866-1971 by WH Findon.

The library also holds the Sandown Historic Society Magazine, published for 18 years, which references material from the IW Chronicle.

You’ll be expected to use the publications as original source material to respond to the stories, observations, photography, visual language of the IW Chronicle and create work that references the source material but also seeks to add a modern commentary.

Don’t miss the deadline

The deadline to apply (email your proposal, CV and any relevant images to [email protected]) is 5pm on Wednesday 9th December, so you’d better get your skates on.

You’ll find out less than a week later whether you’ve been successful, and if you are lucky, you could be very busy over the next couple of months and £2,500 richer for the experience.

Head over to the Boojum and Snark Website where you’ll find out lots more about the project, which is being made possible by a grant from The Arts Council England.

Image: © Christine Taylor