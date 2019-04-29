Isle of Wight sustainable clothing company, Rapanui, makes it into Wired Magazine

Since we first interviewed them in their parents’ spare room in 2008, the Drake-Knight brothers of Rapanui fame have continued to grow and innovate.

rapanui bill board poster by Andrew Nordbruch

Isle of Wight eco-friendly T-Shirt company, Rapanui, has seen some great media coverage recently.

If you’ve travelled on the London Tube you might have seen the billboard poster, courtesy of Lloyds Bank, that features the Isle of Wight business, founded by brothers Mart and Rob Drake-Knight.

Rapanui is also the subject of a feature in the latest issue of Wired UK magazine.

Starting out working from the spare room in their parents’ house (where we first interviewed them way back in 2008), the eco-warrior brothers have gone from strength to strength and picked up a fll mantelpiece of awards along the way.

Always innovating
They’re Internet of Things Teemill Factory in Freshwater is the focus of the Wired feature, as well as the lads’ thirst for all things innovative.

Find out more about Rapanui by visiting their Website, or pop over to the Wired Website to see the feature.

Image: © Ian Winter

