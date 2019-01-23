Isle of Wight taxi fares set to rise for first time in six years

Taxi fares on the Isle of Wight look set to increase for the first time in six years.

The cost of a taxi will increase by 33p per mile — from £1.57 to £1.90. The initial cost of flagging down a taxi will also rise by 50p.

Journey costs

This means the maximum Islanders could pay for a five mile journey between 8am and 10pm (excluding bank and public holidays) is £13.40, compared to £11.10 previously.

A five-mile journey between 10pm and midnight could cost £18.75, compared to £16.65.

A five-mile journey after midnight looks set to cost a maximum of £30.35, compared to £27.75.

The luggage charge also looks set to double, from 10p per piece of luggage to 20p.

Outcome of consultation

The plans follow a consultation with taxi drivers on the Isle of Wight, with most citing increased running costs as the reason a price hike is needed.

One person said:

“I believe the tariff should increase. I run a small firm of two taxis in Ventnor and costs are increasing rapidly. Fuel is by far my largest overhead and it has increased by over 20 per cent in the last year. “This, along with an increase in all my overheads — which includes driver commission, telephones, insurance and vehicle replacement. “I have found trying to recruit drivers very difficult due to the pay levels that we can afford to offer.”

The last price increases were in 2013 and 2016.

If the plans are approved by the licensing committee on Monday, a formal notice will be issued.

This article is from the BBC’s LDRS (Local Democracy Reporter Service) scheme, which OnTheWight is taking part in. Some alterations by OnTheWight. Ed

Image: Charlie under CC BY 2.0