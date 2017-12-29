Letter: Cross-Isle of Wight rail tunnel would provide 21st century access to national infrastructure

This reader believes a cross-Wight tunnel from Ryde to Yarmouth could relieve congestion, boost tourism and provide 21st century access to national public infrastructure.

Crossrail elizabeth line tracks approaching royal oak portal

This by Cathy Foulkes from Ryde.

I eagerly offer my time to participate in a feasibility study into a fixed link (as recommended by the Garnett report into the Isle of Wight infrastructure).

The scope of such a study will, I hope, look seriously at the massively reduced costs (in relative terms) of tunnelling since the last feasibility report in 1996.

Cross-Wight rail tunnel
A rail tunnel through the Solent and across the Island would give us a sustainable connection to the national infrastructure from which we have allowed ourselves to be forgotten.

South Western Railway - Cross Wight rail project

The price of our neglect has been high – socially, educationally and economically and should be addressed with a demand as tax payers right, the right to 21st century access to national public infrastructure and services.

Calling any engineering geologists
I’d like to contribute to such a campaign, but have no time to lead one – anyone else agree and have time out there?

Is there an engineering geologist out there who would take up my idea (crudely represented above) and look at the Fratton junction area for tunnel submersion, and re-emersion at Lymington.

Stations would be small at surface and access the rail by escalators at Portsmouth and Southsea, Ryde Esplanade (where the neglected Ryde Arena site on the Esplanade offers opportunity for an interchange with existing rail, hovercraft, bus and taxi ranks).

Ryde Arena aerial view

Tourism boost
Above ground level at Ryde might make a 5* Hotel which the Island sorely lacks looking towards Ryde Pier.

Tourists once again just come with suitcases and bikes to help reinvigorate the serviced tourist economy of the Sandown Bay and beyond.

Islandline at Ryde

The congestion suffered on the roads of Newport would be significantly relieved, and the eco-aspirations of sustainable development rewarded by locating the many thousands of houses we must build nearer to infrastructure for commuting to and from the mainland.

Friday, 29th December, 2017 8:40am

By

6 Comments on "Letter: Cross-Isle of Wight rail tunnel would provide 21st century access to national infrastructure"

Caconym

Some 30 miles of tunnel, including two submarine tunnels, providing a foot-passenger only service to one very small, and two small-to-medium sized towns???

If a road fixed-link is not commercially viable then this certainly isn’t, I’m afraid.

29, December 2017 1:49 pm
Dalek

Wasn’t this in the CP a few weeks back? It doesn’t seem to be any more feasible than it was then.

29, December 2017 10:07 am
Simon Perry
Yes, it was in the CP. We thought it was an interesting talking point and what with the weekly paper sales continuing to drop (under 24k, the most recent figures show (PDF)), we thought it would be worth presenting to a wider audience. Having spoke to Cathy in advance of publishing, the idea behind this is a starting point for discussion about the Island making itself fit… Read more »
29, December 2017 1:43 pm
Rupert Besley
I’m not sure that side-swipe there at the CP is really justified or even in your own best interest. It comes across to me as a bit of gratuitous point-scoring and denigration of the paper (things which you have assured me in the past you do not do). Yes, of course, as we all know, the circulation of the CP has taken a hit over the last… Read more »
29, December 2017 5:42 pm
Simon Perry

You’re appearing slightly over-sensitive on this, but leaping to the defence to an organisation that puts food on your table perhaps isn’t surprising.

I was merely pointing out that perhaps not everyone on the Isle of Wight had seen it, so we were running it to widen discussion.

29, December 2017 6:24 pm
newpower

Had to look at my calender twice, for a moment i thought it was April 1st.

29, December 2017 9:30 am
