Listed: Every Isle of Wight council property asset as at Feb 2021

Unsurprisingly Isle of Wight council keeps a register of all the assets that they own and control around the Island, be they freehold or leasehold.

Today they’ve just made the latest, most up to date version available. News OnTheWight has transformed it from the council static PDF into a more useful form (below).

There are 794 items listed, from whole farms (Branstone Farm Study Centre), to small items like Hope Beach Deck Chairs B19.

Just updated

The previously compiled list was produced in October 2019 and IWC press office very kindly alerted us to the latest being published.

How to use

We’ve joined some fields and moved it into a format that we hope you’ll find more useful.

You can sort the columns in the order you like, making it easy to find all IWC-owned assets in your town, or easily find a list of all the car parks (there are 81 listed!).

There’s also a search box at the top you can use to quickly identify items.

To reduce column width we shortened Freehold to Fhold and Leasehold to Lease

Detail has been reduced

The new version has less detail than the previous one, with notable fields like Site Description and what appeared to be the asset’s reference code now missing. Dropping off the Site Description means that what was previously usefully identified, for example, as “Yarmouth Land surrounding former Youth Club”, is now just “Land, Rear of Station Road.”

Happily News OnTheWight had captured the previous version, so those wishing to cross reference can find it on Google Sheets

The asset list