Live: Isle of Wight councillors vote on allowance increase and more

Tonight (Wednesday) sees the September Isle of Wight full council meeting take place at County Hall from 6pm. As usual, OnTheWight will be reporting live.

As well as hearing the Leader’s update and Members’ questions on that report, councillors will be considering the name change for Newport Parish Council to Newport and Carisbrooke Parish Council (see paper).

They will also be considering the recommendation of the Independent Remuneration Panel to increase councillors’ allowances by 2% and other motions from councillors – full details in the agenda below.

IWC Sept 2018 Agenda by OnTheWightNews on Scribd

Image: htakashi under CC BY 2.0

