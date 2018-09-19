Live: Isle of Wight councillors vote on allowance increase and more

Find out what your councillor has to say about the issues being debated at the September Isle of Wight full council meeting. We report live from the chamber so you don’t have to make the journey to Newport.

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

Mobile robot charger:

Tonight (Wednesday) sees the September Isle of Wight full council meeting take place at County Hall from 6pm. As usual, OnTheWight will be reporting live.

As well as hearing the Leader’s update and Members’ questions on that report, councillors will be considering the name change for Newport Parish Council to Newport and Carisbrooke Parish Council (see paper).

They will also be considering the recommendation of the Independent Remuneration Panel to increase councillors’ allowances by 2% and other motions from councillors – full details in the agenda below.

Live updates
The live updates that appear below from inside the chamber at County Hall will automatically refresh in the page. However, to see latest comments added to the article, you’ll need to refresh the page. Items in double brackets (()) indicate comment from the author.

If you value our live reporting and want to support trustworthy, independently-owned Isle of Wight media, here’s how you can join a growing number of readers who understand that the traditional model of journalism is changing and have set up regular contributions to OnTheWight.

IWC Sept 2018 Agenda by OnTheWightNews on Scribd

Image: htakashi under CC BY 2.0

Location map
View the location of this story.

Wednesday, 19th September, 2018 5:50pm

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2lwx

Filed under: Featured, Island-wide, Isle of Wight Council, Isle of Wight News

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

Be the First to Comment

  Subscribe  
Email updates?
Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*