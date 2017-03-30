Longer opening hours for Post Office during Cowes branch move

Sheila shares this latest news from the Post Office. Ed

The Post Office is to relocate Cowes Post Office to The Southern Co-operative’s store, 155 Mill Hill Road, Cowes PO31 7EL with significantly extended hours on 19th Friday May at 1pm.

The current branch has operated by a temporary Postmaster from a portable building at the Cowes Yacht Haven since December 2015. However, these premises will no longer be available for Post Office use from Tuesday 25 April at 6pm and the branch will be temporarily closed until the new branch is ready.

Extra opening hours at Pallence Road

To assist customers in the Cowes area, Pallance Road Post Office will be open extra days during this temporary closure.

The branch at 1 Pallance Road, Cowes, PO31 8LN is normally open three mornings (Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday), however, the Pallance Road Postmaster has agreed to also open the branch on Thursday and Friday mornings from Tuesday 25 April to Friday 19 May.

Other alternative branches also include:

East Cowes Post Office, 9 Wells Road, East Cowes, PO32 6SP (Open Mon – Sat: 6.30am – 11pm; Sun: 7am – 11pm.

Newport Post Office, The Co-op, 43-51 Pyle Street, Newport, PO30 1XB (Open Mon: 8.30am – 5.30pm; Tue – Sat: 9am – 5.30pm.)

New modern-style branch

The new Cowes Post Office will be a modern main-style branch with Post Office services delivered from three counters – two full-screen and a Post Office service point alongside the retail tills.

The two main counters will be open Monday to Saturday: 9am – 5.30pm. The Post Office service point, offering selected services, will be open Monday to Saturday: 6 – 9am & 5.30 -11pm; Sunday: 6am – 11pm.

This will be an extra 68 hours a week including all-day Sunday. The branch will also open significantly earlier and will close much later. These changes will make it far easier for customers to visit.

