Mayor welcomes maiden call of cruise ship to Cowes Harbour

On Bank Holiday Monday the Isle of Wight’s up-and-coming cruise destination port Cowes Harbour welcomed the maiden call of cruise ship Hanseatic Nature.

Cowes Harbour Commission held a plaque exchange onboard the Hapag-Lloyd Cruises new ship, Hanseatic Nature, to welcome the ship to Cowes.

Attending the plaque presentation were the Hanseatic Nature’s Staff Captain, Christoph Kunz, Cowes Harbour Master Capt. Stuart McIntosh, Cowes Mayor, Lora Peacey Wilcox, and Chairman of Visit Isle of Wight, Ian Griffiths.

Cowes Harbour Commission is working proactively with the Island’s tourism organisation “Visit Isle of Wight” and other local stakeholders to promote Cowes as a unique destination port-of-call, encouraged by the rising demand in the cruise ship market, including growth in the Northern European luxury cruise market.

