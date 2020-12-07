Isle of Wight youth organisations could benefit from Youth Covid-19 Support Fund

Bob Seely says he hopes that Isle of Wight youth organisations will benefit from the Youth Covid-19 Support Fund

An emergency fund to protect the immediate future of youth organisations will be available soon says Isle of Wight Conservative MP, Bob Seely.

The £16.5 million Youth Covid-19 Support Fund – which will be open to grassroots youth clubs, uniformed youth groups, and national youth and umbrella organisations – will help to mitigate the impact of lost income during the winter period due to the coronavirus pandemic, and ensure services providing vital support can remain open.

Seely: Hope Island youth organisations will benefit from it
Mr Seely said:

“I welcome the Youth Covid-19 Support Fund and I hope that Island youth organisations will benefit from it. It’s important that we continue to offer our young people activities that they can positively engage in.

“I look forward to receiving further details about the Youth Covid-19 Support Fund as they become available.”

Other support
The fund follows a number of other schemes benefitting young people announced in recent months, including £85 million in match funding via the DCMS Community Match Challenge which benefited organisations including the youth organisations Onside Youth Zones, The Scouts Association, Girlguiding, and UK Youth.

Further details on the Youth Covid-19 Support Fund, including eligibility and how to apply, will be announced in due course.

