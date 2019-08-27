New Trustees announced for Bembridge Harbour Trust

Jeremy shares this latest news on behalf of Bembridge Harbour Trust. Ed

The trustees Bembridge Harbour Trust, a charity charged within its objectives to protect and enhance Bembridge Harbour, are delighted to announce that they have been joined by two new trustees: Norman Marshall and Jonathan Bacon, who come with excellent credentials and strong connections to our beloved harbour.

Norman Marshall

Norman (pictured left) has a background in teaching, management consultancy and finance. His particular area of expertise is in communication, where he has provided the trust with considerable assistance already.

He lives in London, where among other activities he sits as a magistrate in SW London, writes, and coaches young teachers and social entrepreneurs. He is treasurer of Tooting Constituency Labour Party.

He has had a base in St Helens for the last 20 years and spends many weeks of the year here. He is a member of Bembridge Sailing Club and of the Bembridge One Design Association.

Jonathan Bacon

Jonathan (pictured right) practised as a barrister and was a legal academic for many years. He is deeply embedded in Island life and has returned to live in St Helens: he was an Isle of Wight county councillor from 2006 to 2017 and leader of the council from 2015 to 2017.

He has been active in a very wide range of island institutions including: the parish councils of St Helens, Rookley and Godshill; as a school governor at various Isle of Wight schools; chair of the Bembridge Community Library; chair of St Helens Sports and Carnival Committee; chair of Isle of Wight Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty; and trustee of Isle of Wight Red Squirrel Trust, Isle Access and the Isle of Wight Law Centre.

Stepping down as Trustee

Michael MacInnes has announced that he intends to step down as a trustee of Bembridge Harbour Trust at the forthcoming AGM. Michael was instrumental in setting up Bembridge Harbour Trust as a charity in July 2007, and was its second chair from 2011 until 2015.

As chair he helped guide the trust as it raised funds to buy the harbour from the administrators in 2011. The bid proved unsuccessful, when all trustees welcomed the successful bidder with high hopes. The support which he and his fellow trustees brought together at that time provided the bedrock on which all subsequent activities have been founded.

Michael will continue his close association with the Bembridge Harbour Trust and has agreed to become a patron. He intends to remain responsible for the implementation of the project to restore Bembridge Groyne.

Gully: Enormous contribution made by Michael

Jeremy Gully, Chair of Bembridge Harbour Trust, said