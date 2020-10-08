Online romance fraud up 26% in a year, says Hampshire Constabulary: Advice on how to stay safe (updated)

Hampshire Constabulary is working together with all UK police forces and a range of partners, to tackle romance fraud this October.

The multi-agency campaign, co-ordinated by the City of London Police (CoLP) runs throughout October, aiming to raise awareness of romance fraud and provide clear and unambiguous protection advice to the public, following a 26 percent rise nationally in reports to Action Fraud in the last year.

Orr: Criminal’s end goal is only ever to get your money or personal info

Detective Inspector Sue Orr of Hampshire Constabulary’s Economic Crime Unit, said:

“Romance fraud occurs when you think you’ve met the perfect partner online but they are using a fake profile to form a relationship with you. You can meet them via an online dating Website or App, social media platforms such as Facebook and Instagram, or gaming sites. “They gain your trust over a number of weeks or months and have you believe you are in a loving and caring relationship. However, the criminal’s end goal is only ever to get your money or personal information.”

222 reports of romance fraud

Between August 2019 and August 2020, 222 reports of romance fraud were made to Action Fraud by residents of Hampshire and the Isle of Wight.

The total reported loss in the same time period was £2million, equating to an average loss per victim of just over £9,000.

Contact made during lockdown

While there was a rise in reported incidents of romance fraud within Hampshire (33) in July – a 175 percent increase on the previous month.

This indicates that local residents may have met, and begun talking to, romance fraudsters during the national lockdown caused by the Coronavirus outbreak.

Those most at risk

It appears as if residents in the 40 – 59 age bracket were the most at risk of romance fraud, accounting for over two fifths (42 percent) of reported incidents in Hampshire during this time period.

Residents aged 60-69 were the next age group at risk, while those aged 70 – 89 seemed to be quite low risk, only accounting for 13 percent of all reports.

Orr: Take a moment to stop to consider if person could be someone that they are not

DI Sue Orr, continued:

“We appreciate that the majority of open communications via online dating and other platforms are genuine and shouldn’t arouse suspicion, it is always worth taking a moment to stop and think if the person could be someone that they are not. Think before parting with any money or information which could keep you safe. “If in doubt, challenge that person – is this person really who they say they are? It’s OK to reject, refuse or ignore any requests for your financial or personal details. Only criminals will try to rush or pressure you into making a decision.”

Top five platforms

The top five platforms where victims reported first interacting with the criminal committing romance fraud were Facebook, Plenty of Fish, Instagram, Tinder and Match.com.

If you think you’ve been a victim of romance fraud or a romance-based scam contact your bank immediately and report it to Action Fraud on 0300 123 2040 or via the Action Fraud Website.

