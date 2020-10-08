Rising to the challenge pays off for Duke of Edinburgh students at Cowes Enterprise College

Students and staff at Cowes Enterprise College, which is sponsored by Ormiston Academies Trust (OAT), have been celebrating after students earned their Duke of Edinburgh Bronze Award.

The academy held a celebration breakfast and presented the students with their certificates, which they had won back in November but were unable to be awarded with in person until now.

A range of physical, skill and volunteering activities

In order to win the awards, students took part in a range of physical, skill and volunteering activities, as well as exploring the local countryside through a camping expedition that included bringing and cooking all their own food.

Through strong links with the local community, the academy offered great volunteering opportunities with local primary schools, charitable organisations, businesses, arts productions, and libraries, amongst others. From helping out at a Scouts event, to leading a very successful campaign in school about plastic waste, the students used this chance to make a real difference in their neighbourhood.

Keeping active

Meanwhile, swimming and netball proved amongst the most popular physical activities and many students were really engaged with the cookery skills course. For the upcoming year, the academy is planning to offer more cooking, as well as sign language courses, but are open to considering whatever skills pupils want to learn.

During the expeditions, students faced a lot of challenges, being confronted with gale force winds and subsequent re-routing on their first outing. Despite some inevitable differences over directions, students worked really well in their teams and all completed the task. The latest cohort have already been preparing for their expedition, practising cooking on camping stoves in the school courtyard.

All levels of Duke of Edinburgh Awards are offered at Cowes Enterprise College as part of the school’s push to ensure that students are participating in a wide range of enrichment activities. There is a team of experienced staff who help to run the programme.

Kitley: Rising the to the challenge

Principal at Cowes Enterprise College Rachel Kitley said:

“The Duke of Edinburgh Awards are always really popular activity with students, and as ever I’m extremely proud of how our latest cohort rose to the challenges. They have proved themselves in terms of resilience and perseverance and have also developed practical skills, as well as helping the local community. “At Cowes Enterprise College, we pride ourselves on providing a wide-ranging education that broadens horizons, resulting in well-rounded students who are invested in the world around them. The Duke of Edinburgh’s Awards are just one of the ways we are delivering this.”

