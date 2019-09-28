OnTheWight celebrates its 14th birthday today

Today (Saturday 28th September) marks the fourteenth anniversary of the birth of OnTheWight (VB as was).

Our first post on 28th September 2005 documented the detonation of a un-exploded bomb in Ventnor Haven, which was then picked up by the BBC and so the merry journey began (read more about our history).

News without distraction

Fourteen years later and OnTheWight is an independently-regulated news provider, which we’re proud to say our readers tell us they trust.

We bring you Isle of Wight news without distraction, also sharing community information, travel, sport, events and Islanders’ opinions.

Dive into the archive

There’s lots we could bring out here, but as it’s a weekend, let’s go for the softer end of things.

On the podcast front, we’ve been lucky enough to have some interesting conversations over the years, digging into the archive we found podcasts with actor John Hurt; comedian and broadcaster Sandi Toksvig; legendary musician Gil Scott Heron; founder of IW festival Ray Foulk; world-renowned photographer Martin Parr; actress Anita Dobson; broadcaster Clare Balding; as well as hundreds with Islanders celebrating talent or digging further into local political issues.

Thanks for your support. Here’s to many more years ahead.

Image: dierkschaefer under CC BY 2.0