Conservative leader, Dave Stewart, thinks he’s lost his IWC seat to his Green opponent

As the official Isle of Wight election count is still taking place, leader of the Isle of Wight council, Dave Stewart, says he believes he has lost his seat in Chale, Niton and Shorwell to his Green Party opponent.

The results are only provisional as no final declaration has been made yet, but the Conservative leader, Dave Stewart, told the CP that he’d seen enough to know Claire Critchison had more votes.

Majority may be lost

Dave went on to say that he wasn’t sure the Conservatives would retain a majority.

The Local Democracy Reporter said that when he found out, Dave said,

“It is disappointing — having worked for the election to get a team together that can, and will hopefully still run the council and lead the team through the next four years. “But it is not to be, the electorate has the final say and we should all remember that. “I am disappointed, I will say well done to my opposite number and she can carry on doing the local job, which is good, and I can find other things to do with my time. “I have done 31 years in the police and I have done something like 11/12 years in public service generally, so there is always an opportunity for change but I will be taking things steady. “I feel grateful to the Island to give me the chance to lead the Isle of Wight council and I have been very proud to do that and grateful to the Conservative party to lead the conservative group and then we all move on.”

Due to the discovery of some misplaced votes earlier this afternoon, it’s possible votes for all wards may have to be recounted.

Source: IWCP