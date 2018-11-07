Photo Gallery: Stormy seas at Shanklin and Sandown

Jamie Russell from Island Visions has captured some great shots of the roaring sea today. Check out our gallery of his photographs.

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

Stormy seas by Jamie Russell

It’s been pretty stormy out there today and as well all know, Isle of Wight photographers never let a bit of bad weather get in the way of a great photo opportunity.

These shots taken in Sandown and Shanklin by Jamie Russell, or Island Visions Photography really show the power of the waves crashing against the beaches and coastline today.

Click on the images to see larger versions.

Stormy seas by Jamie Russell
Stormy seas by Jamie Russell
Stormy seas by Jamie Russell
Stormy seas by Jamie Russell
Stormy seas by Jamie Russell
Stormy seas by Jamie Russell

Stormy seas by Jamie Russell
Stormy seas by Jamie Russell
Stormy seas by Jamie Russell
Stormy seas by Jamie Russell
Stormy seas by Jamie Russell

Image: © Island Visions Photography

Location map
View the location of this story.

Wednesday, 7th November, 2018 5:41pm

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2lMQ

Filed under: Featured, Photography, Sandown, Shanklin

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

Be the First to Comment

  Subscribe  
Email updates?
Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*