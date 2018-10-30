Photographers take a different look at their Quay Street surroundings

Hannah shares this latest news on behalf of Independent Arts. Ed

Independent Arts Anxiety café participants launched their first exhibition this week. The Quay Street Triangle is an exhibition of photographs looking at the area around Quay St where the group meet.

The exhibition is a culmination of a four-week project led by Independent Arts Practitioner, Mark Lloyd, starting with basic camera skills and looking at colour, form and texture.

Helping anxiety through creativity

The photographers were instructed to look at their surroundings in a new way, to capture the streets from a different angle.

Anxiety Café looks at ways of helping anxiety through creativity.

Great boost for confidence and self-esteem

Project Manager and participant Hannah Griffiths said,

“The photography project has been a joy. We’ve loved learning and practicing new skills in the safe environment that the group provides. “Seeing the work up for members of the public to appreciate is a great boost for the confidence and self-esteem of our group. Hopefully this will help people see that there is more to us than our anxiety.”

See the exhibition

The exhibition can be viewed at the Lord Louis Library until 30th November.

Anxiety Café meets weekly at Quay Street Methodist Church Hall, for more information about the group please contact Independent Arts 01983 822437.

