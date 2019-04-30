Police appeal to drivers who stopped at scene of collision to get in touch

Isle of Wight police have issued this appeal. Ed

We are appealing for information following a collision in Ningwood on the Isle of Wight.

At 10.37pm on Friday 26 April, police were called to a single vehicle collision involving a blue Volkswagen Golf on the A3054.

The vehicle had left the carriageway and caused damage to some roadside furniture.

Another driver stopped at scene

Following the collision, it is reported that the driver spoke with the occupant of a white Volkswagen Golf which had stopped at the scene.

Another vehicle then stopped at the scene and picked up the blue Golf driver before driving off in the direction of Yarmouth prior to police arrival.

Come forward to speak to police

We are appealing for the drivers of the two vehicles that stopped at the scene to come forward and speak to police.

If this was you, or you have any information about this collision, please call police on 101, quoting 44190144128.

Image: markbusa under CC BY 2.0